Newcastle United failed with multiple bids to sign Premier League star this summer: Reports

Newcastle United made two official offers to Leicester City for James Maddison in the summer transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The England international was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium throughout the summer.

Leicester endured an incredibly difficult transfer window in which they signed just one outfield player due to financial issues.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible James Maddison in the Leicester squad James Maddison in the Leicester squad https://t.co/MrkjSy7ZJ1

Maddison is considered one of the best players in the Premier League outside of the established big six, having scored 48 times in 178 Foxes appearances.

Despite his team's terrible start to the season, the playmaker has scored three times and provided an assist in his first six games.

But Maddison has once again missed out on Gareth Southgate's England squad and Romano commented on the possibility of him leaving the Midlands club.

The Italian transfer expert told Caught Offside:

“I’ve had a lot of fans messaging me about James Maddison, with questions about if he’s been unlucky to miss out on the England squad again, and if he would be more likely to get in the squad if he played for a big six club.

“Gareth Southgate has his own ideas so I can’t say for sure, but personally I consider Maddison a really top player.

“There was interest from Newcastle with two official bids turned down during the summer, but Leicester needed him, then we will see what happens next summer.”

Jack @JackWhitman_7 No matter how bad Leicester are playing, it should not determine if Maddison should be in that England team or not.



He has outshone every English midfielder for the past year and a half + more, he has every right of being in that team.



James Maddison has been robbed, again. No matter how bad Leicester are playing, it should not determine if Maddison should be in that England team or not. He has outshone every English midfielder for the past year and a half + more, he has every right of being in that team. James Maddison has been robbed, again. https://t.co/Lw8BFvcCI8

Troy Deeney believes former Newcastle United striker could join Chelsea

Ivan Toney has enjoyed a superb start to the season with Brentford, having scored five goals in his first seven games. The 26-year-old's spectacular form has even seen him earn an England call-up, which completes a remarkable career turnaround.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK England new boy Ivan Toney could be useful in Qatar England new boy Ivan Toney could be useful in Qatar 🎯 https://t.co/oNx7ycjGfg

Toney was let go earlier in his career by Newcastle after making just four first-team appearances. Troy Deeney believes the centre-forward would be perfect for Graham Potter at Chelsea, as the Watford legend told The Sun:

“I remember Ivan was linked with Arsenal and Manchester United previously and he would have shone there.

“He would have been a perfect fit for United in terms of what they currently need up front, as well as Arsenal until Gabriel Jesus redefined that role for them.

“If he has the year he will likely have, even Chelsea will be keeping an eye on him. He could go there long-term and be a real success under Graham Potter.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far