Newcastle United favorites to sign Manchester United star in January - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly set to make a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in January. The Magpies want to make the Englishman one of their first signings under new ownership as they look to build a team capable of competing in Europe.

As per a report in Eurosport, Henderson is looking to leave Old Trafford, with Newcastle United registering an interest in the 24-year-old.

However, Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to let him leave on a permanent deal. The Red Devils are looking to loan the goalkeeper out for 18 months as they view Henderson as a long-term replacement for David De Gea, who is 31.

Henderson is reportedly unwilling to head out on loan once again and wants to make a permanent exit. The goalkeeper was hoping to secure the #1 spot after returning from his loan spell at Sheffield United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not been given a reason to drop De Gea.

Henderson has made just one appearance this season, in the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United.

Mark Bosnich urges Manchester United to leave Old Trafford

During an appearance on talkSPORT last week, former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich urged Dean Henderson to leave the Red Devils. The Australian believes Henderson is too good a player to remain on the bench.

"I think he should go. He's at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football. He'll know that as well. I understand that at the start of the season, him having a go in pre-season to see how things plan out," Bosnich said.

"De Gea has been excellent and there's no doubt about it, with the exception of the second goal you have to say against Manchester City which I think he'll know that he should have saved. But I think from Dean Henderson's point of view, he needs to start looking after Dean Henderson."

Newcastle United are reportedly the only side to show interest in Henderson, but other clubs could make a move if the Red Devils are prepared to let the goalkeeper leave.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

