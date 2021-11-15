Newcastle United interested in 18-month loan for Manchester United star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to loan Dean Henderson out for 18 months. The Red Devils do not want to lose the Englishman, but know that David de Gea will be their #1 keeper for the next few months.

As per a report in MEN, Henderson is set to be loaned out again by Manchester United. They reportedly see him as the ideal long-term replacement for de Gea at Old Trafford but do not want him wasting his time on the bench right now.

Sky Sports @SkySports Donny Van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard are on Eddie Howe's radar, according to a report 📰 Donny Van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard are on Eddie Howe's radar, according to a report 📰

The report also claims that Newcastle United are leading the chase right now with Eddie Howe taking over as their new manager. The Magpies have also had a takeover completed in the past few weeks and are looking to build a team that can take them to Europe soon.

Dean Henderson urged to leave Manchester United

Dean Henderson has been urged by pundits to leave Manchester United. Many believe he is too good to be sitting on the bench right now and should be playing regularly for a top club.

Kevin Phillips was one of the pundits who urged the Manchester United star to leave, and he told Football Insider:

"It is unfortunate for Henderson. We all know that David de Gea is a world-class goalkeeper. He has had a couple of bad seasons, but now he is back to his best. He has risen to the top again. Some of the saves he made against Man City were phenomenal."

Phillips added:

"I understand why Henderson wants to leave. He is frustrated. He wants to play football, and I give him credit for that. If he wants to get out there and play football you have to respect that. I hope United do the right thing and let him go."

Football365 @F365

football365.com/news/bosnich-e… "But I think from Dean Henderson’s point of view, he needs to start looking after Dean Henderson." "But I think from Dean Henderson’s point of view, he needs to start looking after Dean Henderson."football365.com/news/bosnich-e…

Mark Bosnich was on talkSPORT and he too made similar claims about the Manchester United star. Bosnich said:

"I think he should go. He's at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football. He'll know that as well. I understand that at the start of the season, him having a go in pre-season to see how things plan out."

He added:

"De Gea has been excellent and there's no doubt about it, with the exception of the second goal you have to say against Manchester City which I think he'll know that he should have saved. But I think from Dean Henderson's point of view, he needs to start looking after Dean Henderson."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Newcastle United already have Karl Darlow and Martin Dúbravka fighting for the goalkeeper's spot. The rumored addition of Manchester United's Dean Henderson could see one of the two depart the club.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra