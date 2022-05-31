Newcastle United interested in signing 21-year-old Arsenal defender - Reports

Newcastle United have expressed its interest in Arsenal defender William Saliba, as per French media outlet L’Equipe.

The French mediahouse claims that the Gunners centre-back is in high demand with a host of clubs across Europe chasing his signature.

Apart from the Magpies, Atletico Madrid, Leicester City and Napoli are all keen on the French international as per the report.

Meanwhile, French Ligue 1 outfit Olympique de Marseille also want to keep the young defender on loan for another season, as per L’Equipe.

Arsenal signed Saliba from Ligue 1 side AS Saint-Etienne back in 2019 on a transfer fee around £27 million.

The defender, however, is yet to make his debut for the Gunners and has spent time away from the club on loan at three different clubs in his homeland

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at his boyhood club Saint-Etienne as per the clause of the transfer deal with the north London club.

Don Draper @arsenalbarclays

Arsenal want to keep Saliba & to extend his contract.

Marseille want to sign him.

Atletico Madrid, Leicester, Naples & Newcastle are all interested and have sought informations about the french CB from Arsenal.



lequipe.fr/Football/Artic… Lequipe :Arsenal want to keep Saliba & to extend his contract.Marseille want to sign him.Atletico Madrid, Leicester, Naples & Newcastle are all interested and have sought informations about the french CB from Arsenal. Lequipe : Arsenal want to keep Saliba & to extend his contract. Marseille want to sign him. Atletico Madrid, Leicester, Naples & Newcastle are all interested and have sought informations about the french CB from Arsenal.lequipe.fr/Football/Artic…

Saliba was retained by the Gunners the following season but failed to make a single appearance during the first half of the campaign.

The second half of the 2020-21 season saw the central defender loaned to Ligue 1 side Nice.

He was once again shipped out on loan in 2021-22, this time to Marseille, and it has been a remarkable season for the 21-year-old.

Saliba was almost ever-present in Jorge Sampaoli's side as they finished runners-up in Ligue 1, albeit the gap between PSG and them was 15 points.

L’Equipe reports that the north London club wants to keep Saliba and hand him a new, improved long-term deal. However, Newcastle United are looking to test Arsenal's resolve as per the report.

Newcastle United need to look elsewhere as Saliba is expected to be a key part of Arsenal's plans

William Saliba is regarded as one of the finest talents of his age and position. The fact that he is already capped twice for France despite not making his Arsenal debut yet speaks volumes regarding his potential.

Didier Deschamps has named the 21-year-old in his squad for the UEFA Nations League ahead of players like Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano.

Z @ZRAFC Arteta on Saliba: 'If he had stayed with us this year, with a match a week, with White & Gabriel, he wouldn't have had half the playing time he had with Marseille. He wasn't with us because he wouldn't have had the playing time to gain experience. That's it, there's nothing else' Arteta on Saliba: 'If he had stayed with us this year, with a match a week, with White & Gabriel, he wouldn't have had half the playing time he had with Marseille. He wasn't with us because he wouldn't have had the playing time to gain experience. That's it, there's nothing else'

Arsenal must keep Saliba next season and integrate him into the first-team if they don't want to lose such a gifted player.

Newcastle United have a lot of ambition as well as the financial muscle to match it but it would be wise for them to look for alternatives to Saliba.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far