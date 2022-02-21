Newcastle United join Tottenham in race for experienced Real Madrid star: Reports 

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Bale, 32, has completed eight years at Real Madrid since joining from Tottenham for £85.3 million, winning the UEFA Champions League four times. But the Welshman's time at the Bernabeu looks to be coming to an end. The winger's contract expires at the end of the season, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has all but confirmed his departure.

El Nacional report that Newcastle have now moved ahead of Spurs, who are targeting a third spell with Bale. Chairman of the PIF (Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund) Mohammed bin Salman, who took over the club as part of a consortium last November, reportedly wants Bale to be the first big signing of the Tyneside club's new project.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is Gareth Bale the most disrespected player of his generation? 🤔 Is Gareth Bale the most disrespected player of his generation? 🤔 https://t.co/2IdXbzpvkO

One key factor in signing Bale will be his wage demands. At the Bernabau, Bale is on £500,000 per week wages. His wage demands are expected to come down as his Madrid contract expires, which opens avenues for both Spurs and the Magpies.

The former Southampton player spent last season with Spurs on loan from Los Blancos and had a topsy turvy time. He still scored 16 goals across competitions.

Spurs' connection to Bale has seen the club once again reportedly target his signature, with the attacker keen to cement a place in Wales' World Cup squad and ensure he is in top-notch condition.

Has Ancelotti mismanaged Bale at Real Madrid this season?

Bale has rarely featured this season

Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Real Madrid's Round of 16 Champions League tie against PSG last Tuesday that Bale was keen to end his storied career at Los Blancos on a high.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



“It’s important for Bale to finish his career well here”. Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid in June, Carlo Ancelotti confirms: “Bale has had injuries, then his contract ends - he may not have had a good motivation but he wants to finish here as he deserves”.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #RealMadrid “It’s important for Bale to finish his career well here”. Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid in June, Carlo Ancelotti confirms: “Bale has had injuries, then his contract ends - he may not have had a good motivation but he wants to finish here as he deserves”. ⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #RealMadrid“It’s important for Bale to finish his career well here”. https://t.co/E5cad3FhD7

Ancelotti told the press (via Sky Sports):

"Now he's (Bale) feeling good, and he wants to end his time here as he deserves, because Bale has brought many titles to this club."

He continued:

"As long as a player is serious, professional and respects the rules and the people he works with, our personal relationship will be good."

Yet the Wales captain has rarely featured for the La Liga leaders this season. El Nacional has reported that Bale is frustrated with Ancelotti despite the Italian manager's words suggesting otherwise.

This season, Bale has featured in just five games in all competitions for Madrid, scoring one La Liga goal.

