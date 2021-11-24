Newcastle United look to make a move for long-term Manchester United target in January - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to sign Atletico Madrid full-back and Manchester United target Kieran Trippier in January.

Following a takeover by a consortium backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, the Magpies have become one of the richest clubs in Europe. They are now looking to make some high-profile signings to boost the club's fortunes.

Newcastle United have already brought in a new manager in Eddie Howe, who began his reign with a 3-3 draw against Brentford at St. James' Park. The club are now looking to sign Atletico Madrid's Trippier, who has been targeted by Manchester United for quite some time now.

According to reports from the Mirror (via Manchester Evening News), Trippier will be a "priority" target for Newcastle United come the winter transfer window. The Englishman is also rumored to be keen on returning to England as it would enable him to be closer to his family.

However, Newcastle United will likely have to shell out a large transfer fee for Trippier as he is still under contract at Atletico Madrid until 2023.

Newcastle United target Kieran Trippier has been linked with Manchester United previously

Kieran Trippier's potential move to Newcastle United could set off alarm bells at Manchester United. The Red Devils have been huge admirers of Trippier since his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United were linked with the 31-year-old even in the most recent transfer window. However, the club were reportedly put off by Atletico Madrid's asking price. They chose to stick with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot for the right-back spot, but both players have been in uninspiring form this season.

If Newcastle United open concrete talks with Trippier and the Rojiblancos, Manchester United will have to look for other targets. However, the Red Devils will be buoyed by recent developments at the club.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to appoint current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino either this month or next summer. Pochettino is also said to be interested in taking the job from interim boss Michael Carrick.

If the Red Devils secure the Argentine's signature, they could use his signing as a bargaining chip to bring Trippier to the club. The full-back thrived under Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur. During the 49-year-old's reign at Spurs, Trippier played 114 matches, recording an impressive 24 assists as well as two goals.

Pochettino's potential arrival at Old Trafford could give Manchester United an edge over Newcastle United in their bid to sign Trippier.

