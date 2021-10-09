Newcastle United make formal contact to secure deal for Manchester United star - Reports

Newcastle United look set to have a massive January transfer window after making formal contact with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's representatives, according to Stretty News.

Newcastle United were recently taken over by a Saudi-led consortium, making them one of the richest clubs in European football. The new owners are looking to strengthen the Magpies' squad in January by signing some high-profile players.

One of them is Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. According to Stretty News, Newcastle United's recruitment team have already made contact regarding the possibility of signing the Frenchman in January. The Magpies have contacted both Manchester United and the player's agent regarding a possible transfer.

Anthony Martial has been struggling for form since last season and has fallen down the pecking order since the summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. Manchester United could be tempted into selling the 25-year-old at the right price.

However, the Red Devils would reportedly like to recover most of the £54 million that they paid to AS Monaco to sign the striker back in 2015.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Newcastle United’s recruitment team have made contact over the possibility of signing #mufc ’s Anthony Martial in January. Newcastle have made formal contact with United, as well as the player’s representative. [ @StrettyNews 🗞 Newcastle United’s recruitment team have made contact over the possibility of signing #mufc’s Anthony Martial in January. Newcastle have made formal contact with United, as well as the player’s representative. [@StrettyNews]

Newcastle United are not the only side showing interest in signing Anthony Martial. Numerous La Liga clubs are also in the race to secure his services.

Apart from the Manchester United star, the Magpies are also chasing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, according to Caught Offside.

Newcastle United are extremely ambitious this season, with their primary objective being to compete for the Premier League title.

However, the new owners will have a difficult start to their tenure as the Magpies currently occupy 19th place in the Premier League. They have picked up just three points from their first seven matches.

Manchester United need reinforcements in central midfield

Despite having a star-studded attacking talent at the club, Manchester United lack quality in central midfield. The Red Devils lack a proper defensive midfielder, which has cost them vital points against the likes of Aston Villa and Everton in the Premier League.

Due to their shortcomings in central midfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to play the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred in positions they are not comfortable with. This has resulted in sub-par performances over the past few weeks.

Numerous defensive midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT ❌ “Fred gives the ball away, he’s sloppy with passes. I don’t see why he’s in the Manchester United team.”🔴 “Give Lingard or Donny Van de Beek a chance. John McGinn walks into this #MUFC midfield.”Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t a fan of McTominay & Fred as Man Utd’s midfielders ❌ “Fred gives the ball away, he’s sloppy with passes. I don’t see why he’s in the Manchester United team.”🔴 “Give Lingard or Donny Van de Beek a chance. John McGinn walks into this #MUFC midfield.”Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t a fan of McTominay & Fred as Man Utd’s midfielders https://t.co/wW6QpcISQg

