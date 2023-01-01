Newcastle United to make move for Liverpool-linked midfielder: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to launch a formal inquiry for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, who has also been linked with a permanent move to Liverpool in the winter transfer window.

Maddison has been one of the standout players in the Premier League since joining the Foxes from Norwich City for a fee of £20 million in the summer of 2018. The 26-year-old has helped Brendan Rodgers' side lift two trophies, including the club's first-ever FA Cup crown.

Since the start of the summer transfer window, Maddison has been on Newcastle's transfer radar, with Leicester rejecting two bids in the process. Since then, he has been crucial to his team's campaign, registering seven goals and four assists in 13 Premier League matches.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle are set to enquire about Maddison to Leicester as the playmaker's contractual situation is still unresolved. Maddison and his representatives have so far refused to pen a new deal, which could lead to the Foxes opting to cash in on their £60 million-rated ace in the recently opened transfer window.

A set-piece specialist renowned for his long-range shooting, Maddison was a part of England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. After missing out on his team's first two group-stage matches due to a knee injury, he was named on the bench on three occasions at the tournament.

As per the aforementioned report, the Magpies are also expected to make a formal inquiry for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are also keeping tabs on Maddison as the club are in the midst of revamping their aging midfield, according to Fichajes. have also been are also linked with Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, Sofyan Amrabat, Moises Caicedo, and Mohammed Kudus.

Newcastle United aim to rope in 21-year-old Liverpool target in January: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caceido. Liverpool and Chelsea are also said to be in the race to rope in the Ecuadorian talent.

Caicedo, 21, has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in January last year, he has cemented his place as a first-team starter at Brighton.

A tireless presence at the heart of the midfield, Caicedo has registered two goals and two assists in 27 matches for the Seagulls.

