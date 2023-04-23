Newcastle United optimistic of signing Arsenal star who is expected to cost around £30m this summer: Reports

According to The Sun (via The Hard Tackle), Newcastle United are keen on signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney in the summer. The Gunners have been the Premier League's best team so far this season.

Tierney, however, has had a frustrating campaign at an individual level. The Scottish full-back has made 31 appearances across competitions, only eight of which have come as starters in the playing XI. Oleksandr Zinchenko's summer-arrival has pushed Tierney down the pecking order as a back-up.

Tierney signed for the Gunners in 2019 from Celtic for €25 million. The player became an instant fan favorite for his energized displays on the left flank. Tierney, however, hasn't been able to get a regular starting spot in the team this season. He has so far made 118 appearances for Arsenal, scoring five goals and providing 14 assists.

The Sun report claimed that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is looking to reinforce his full-back position in the summer. The Magpies have taken the Premier League by surprise this season and look destined for a top-four finish this season. Hence, they could play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Howe is looking to assemble a side that can compete in the tournament next campaign. A proven talent like Tierney would certainly be a great addition to Newcastle's roster.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sent a heartfelt message after the Southampton draw

Arsenal's quest for Premier League glory took another major hit as the Gunners were held to a 3-3 draw at the Emirates by bottom-placed Southampton. Mikel Arteta's side have now drawn all of their last three league games.

While the game against Southampton is two valuable points lost in the title race, Arteta said he is nothing but proud of his young players for what they have accomplished.

Speaking to the media following the draw against the Saints, the Spaniard said (via Arsenal's website):

“My feeling is ‘how can I not love those players?’ It’s incredible again what they’ve done at their age, when everything is at stake and you have made a couple of mistakes and things are difficult. They made me proud, they made the staff proud."

"Playing in front of our crowd and how generous they are, what they are giving to the team is just exceptional. The only downside is that we couldn’t give them the three points they deserved.”

Arsenal will next play second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners have a five-point lead over the Cityzens, having played two more games than them. The match at Etihad on April 26 could very well decide the fate of the league.

Poll : 0 votes