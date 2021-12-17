Newcastle United prepare mega €100 million bid to beat Manchester United and Arsenal in race for target - Reports

Newcastle United could reportedly beat both Manchester United and Arsenal to the signature of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Express), the Magpies are planning to submit a €100 million bid for Vlahovic. There is no clarity on whether the offer will be tabled in January or the summer transfer window. It is likely to be the former as Eddie Howe's side need reinforcements urgently.

Newcastle United are currently 19th in the Premier League with just 10 points from 17 matches. The team have hit the back of the net only 18 times this season and need a goalscorer to partner Callum Wilson up front if they are to escape relegation.

Rumors of Newcastle's bid for Vlahovic are likely to set alarm bells off at Manchester United and Arsenal. Both the Red Devils and the Gunners have been linked with moves for the Fiorentina forward in recent times.

Manchester United currently have Cristiano Ronaldo as their primary striker, and he has delivered the goods in attack with 13 goals in all competitions so far this season. The Red Devils also have Edinson Cavani in their ranks. However, Ronaldo is 36 and Cavani is 34, which means the club will need back-up options for them soon.

Arsenal, who have been linked with Vlahovic for longer than both Newcastle and Manchester United, have different problems within their squad. Alexandre Lacazette's contract runs out next summer, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seemingly fallen out of favor under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners, who have scored just 23 times in 17 Premier League games this season, are in desperate need of a goalscoring striker. Vlahovic could fit that bill for them and will also be a quality addition to a young group at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal and Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic has been incredible for Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic joined Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade back in 2018. He excelled in his very first season itself, scoring 19 goals in 31 matches across all competitions for his new side.

The 21-year-old then struggled during the 2019-20 campaign, netting just nine times in 36 appearances across all competitions. However, he bounced back to score 21 goals in 40 matches across all competitions for Fiorentina the following season.

The Serbian has taken things up a notch in the ongoing campaign. He already has 17 goals in just 19 matches for his club in all competitions. He is also on the verge of leveling Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most Serie A goals in a calendar year.

Fiorentina president Commisso said: “Clubs should open talks with us - not with his agents”. Price tag for January: not less than €70m. Dušan Vlahović again and again. He scored today a brace in Fiorentina-Salernitana - it’s 32 goals in 41 Serie A games in 2021. ✨🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Fiorentina president Commisso said: “Clubs should open talks with us - not with his agents”. Price tag for January: not less than €70m. Dušan Vlahović again and again. He scored today a brace in Fiorentina-Salernitana - it’s 32 goals in 41 Serie A games in 2021. ✨🇷🇸 #VlahovicFiorentina president Commisso said: “Clubs should open talks with us - not with his agents”. Price tag for January: not less than €70m. https://t.co/8YKSGhFXqj

Ronaldo scored 33 Serie A goals in 2020, while Vlahovic is currently on 32 with one more league game left to play before the end of the year.

