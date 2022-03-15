Newcastle United to rival Aston Villa for 26-year-old Leeds United star - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly set to join Aston Villa in the race to sign Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. The England international is widely expected to leave Elland Road this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United turned down offers for Phillips from West Ham United during the January transfer window. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are now set to battle it out for the midfielder.

Phillips rose through the youth ranks at Leeds before making his debut for the club in the 2014-15 season. His consistent performances for the club last season earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. His performances helped propel England to the final of the competition.

Phillips' 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries, however. The midfielder has made just 15 appearances for the club in all competitions. Leeds have sorely missed the 26-year-old and are currently languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table.

The Whites are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League this season. This could lead to the departure of a number of their top-quality players, including Kalvin Phillips, Raphina, and Patrick Bamford.

Newcastle United are a club on the rise under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have won six of their last eight games in the Premier League and have climbed up to 14th place in the league table.

The club are likely to back Howe financially during the summer transfer to help the former Bournemouth boss continue the progress he has made with the club in recent months. Howe has reportedly identified Phillips as one of his top transfer targets.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are seemingly heading in the right direction under Steven Gerrard. The club have won three of their last four games in the Premier League and are currently sitting in ninth place in the league table. Villa lack competition and cover for Douglas Luiz and could therefore attempt to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Total Villa @Total_Villa #avfc Aston Villa are monitoring Kalvin Phillips while Johan Lange and Head of Recruitment, Rob Mackenzie are looking to expand Villa's search for a new “midfield general” from across Europe ✍️ [ @PreeceObserver Aston Villa are monitoring Kalvin Phillips while Johan Lange and Head of Recruitment, Rob Mackenzie are looking to expand Villa's search for a new “midfield general” from across Europe ✍️ [ @PreeceObserver ] #avfc https://t.co/w2S42x0nGD

Manchester united could join Newcastle United and Aston Villa in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United v Brentford - Premier League

According to Givemesport, Manchester United are keen to sign Kalvin Phillips. The Red Devils have reportedly had a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old.

United have suffered at times this season due to the lack of quality they possess in midfield. The Red Devils are also bracing themselves for the potential departure of Paul Pogba, whose contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United scouts take a closer look at Amadou Haidara, and has also identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets.



(Source: ESPN) Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United scouts take a closer look at Amadou Haidara, and has also identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets.(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United scouts take a closer look at Amadou Haidara, and has also identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets. (Source: ESPN) https://t.co/COBn2UVPNh

Manchester United could therefore attempt to sign Newcastle United and Aston Villa target Kalvin Phillips if Pogba leaves the club at the end of the season. Reports, however, suggest the England international could snub Manchester United as he will not want to play for Leeds United's arch-rivals.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are therefore likely to have the upper hand in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

