Newcastle United seriously considering replacing Eddie Howe with La Liga manager: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Girona manager Michel Sanchez as a potential replacement for Eddie Howe (via Daily Mail). The English boss is under pressure at St. James Park due to the team's poor run of form this season.

On the other hand, Spanish manager Michel Sanchez oversaw's Girona's promotion from the Segunda divsion to La Liga in the 2021-22 season. He then led the club to a 10th place finish in the Spanish top-flight division during the 2022-23 campaign.

Things are at an all-time high for them now with the club currently second in the league table, level on points with leaders Real Madrid (48) after 19 matches.

Back in England, Howe has come under pressure this season after failing to replicate his side's success from last season. The Magpies secured Champions League football for the first time in 20 years last season and also reached the finals of the Carabao Cup, before losing to Manchester United in the final.

Injuries have been unkind to Newcastle United this season, who have been without several key players on multiple occasions. Things got worse after club-record signing Sandro Tonali was banned for his involvement in gambling.

Multiple unfortunate developments has forced Howe to field weakened or inexperienced teams, an example of which is evident with 17-year-old Lewis Miley playing 14 games this season.

Taking a look at Newcastle United's performances this season

Newcastle have lost eight of their last nine matches in all competitions, including four of their last five on the Premier League.

The effect of their defeats is that they now sit in ninth place in the league, and are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top of the table. The Magpies have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing bottom of their group, and are also out of the the Carabao Cup, after losing to Chelsea on penalties.

Newcastle United face a rejuvenated Manchester City next in the Premier League, before taking on an in-form Aston Villa. They also have a tricky Tyne-Wear derby against Championship side Sunderland to navigate in the FA Cup to deal with before the return of the Premier League.