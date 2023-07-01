Newcastle United set to make move for 23-year-old who has a 4-year contract offer from Arsenal - Reports 

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle United are set to make a move for 23-year-old Arsenal star Reiss Nelson. The English international has a four-year contract offer on the table from the Gunners.

Nelson was a bit-part player for Mikel Arteta's team this past season. He made 18 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. He is currently out of contract. The Gunners, however, have handed the academy product a four-year extension.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are looking to sign a winger. Nelson has caught Eddie Howe's side's attention. The Magpies will play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season. Hence, they are bolstering the ranks.

Reiss Nelson, 23, has made 66 appearances for Arsenal's senior team so far, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists. He might leave his boyhood club and pursue his future at Tyneside next.

Arsenal new boy Kai Havertz is looking forward to playing in the UEFA Champions League next season

The Gunners recently completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a fee of £65 million. The German arrives as a UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea.

Havertz is looking forward to playing in the competition with the Gunners as well. Speaking about joining the north London club, Havertz told the club's media (via Arsenal's official website):

"I think the Champions League is a special tournament and I think every football player just loves to play there. I was fortunate to win the trophy and for me it was the best feeling I've ever had. So to play there again next season with Arsenal is very exciting for me. Hopefully I can bring some good attributes into the team, hopefully to win the trophy again. Because I think it's the most special trophy to win."

Kai Havertz made 139 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists across competitions. He arrives as a player who has ample experience in English football. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he performs under Mikel Arteta.

