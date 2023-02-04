Newcastle United star could face six months in prison for driving under ban - Reports

Newcastle United's latest signing Anthony Gordon could face jail time for his recent actions on the road, according to The Sun (via Daily Mail).

Just two days after receiving a six-month suspension for his failure to provide information about the driver of his £100,000 black Mercedes G-Wagon, Gordon was spotted driving the car. This blatant disregard for the law could land him in jail for up to six months.

On Wednesday (1 February), Gordon was reportedly seen parked in the bustling town center of Gateshead outside the Hilton hotel with his girlfriend in the car. This is not the first time that Gordon has been in the news for an incident involving his car, making the situation even more complicated for Newcastle United.

AG @anthonygordon What a welcome! 🤍🖤



My first few days in the Toon have been special… from the people in the city to the fans in the stadium, everyone has been so welcoming. Can’t wait to play in front of you all & cheer on the boys at Wembley!!! 🫶🏼 What a welcome! 🤍🖤My first few days in the Toon have been special… from the people in the city to the fans in the stadium, everyone has been so welcoming. Can’t wait to play in front of you all & cheer on the boys at Wembley!!! 🫶🏼 https://t.co/6WCXgOF2y0

Following a 2-1 defeat to Southampton, the news that Gordon wanted to leave Everton was met with a great deal of criticism from unhappy Toffees fans. Gordon reportedly informed the club that he would not be returning to training at Finch Farm, which further incensed supporters.

Outside the stadium, an angry fan was reportedly seen venting their anger, chasing Gordon's car and shouting abuse and demanding that the winger leaves the club. The incident added yet more fuel to the already heated atmosphere surrounding the midfielder's move away from Everton.

AG @anthonygordon Time for a new chapter. I’ve admired the history of this club for a long time & I’m so proud for this to be my new home. I want to say thank you to everyone at @nufc I’ve met for the warm welcome. I can’t wait to get going in B&W, see you tomorrow as we cheer the lads on! 🤍🖤 Time for a new chapter. I’ve admired the history of this club for a long time & I’m so proud for this to be my new home. I want to say thank you to everyone at @nufc I’ve met for the warm welcome. I can’t wait to get going in B&W, see you tomorrow as we cheer the lads on! 🤍🖤 https://t.co/cVVMBQohDX

Following revelations that he drove while under a ban, the consequences of Anthony Gordon's actions remain to be seen. His behavior has put him at risk of facing legal action, and any potential sanctions could have an effect on his career at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United tipped to move for Moises Caicedo: Reports

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Newcastle United have emerged as a serious contender for the acquisition of the highly sought-after Moises Caicedo. Arsenal had been one of the numerous teams who had been keeping a close eye on the player in January.

Jacobs said on a Twitter space (via Team Talk):

“I genuinely believe it’s going to be very difficult for Brighton to get £70 million for Moises Caicedo in the summer, I think the valuation could easily drop to more like £60-65 million and then you start looking at whether there is value for Liverpool to enter the race, who didn’t really want to go above that number."

Poll : 0 votes