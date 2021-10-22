Newcastle United in talks over possible 5-year-deal for €15m-a-season Barcelona superstar - Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly held talks with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele over a potential transfer.

According to Foot Mercato (via AS), the Magpies have registered their interest in Dembele and have offered him a five-year contract. The Frenchman's current deal with Barcelona expires in June 2022, with an agreement yet to be reached on an extension.

The report also states that Dembele has an extension offer on the table from Barcelona. Due to their woeful financial situation, the Blaugrana offered the winger a contract until 2025 albeit with a reduced salary. However, Dembele and his agent are yet to respond. They are aware that they can open negotiations with other clubs about a free transfer starting in January next year.

The Frenchman has also been linked with moves to Manchester City and Liverpool next summer, but no concrete developments have taken place.

Newcastle are the latest club to register their interest in Dembele. The club have reportedly offered Dembele a salary of €15 million per year, which could be enticing for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle were bought out by the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund earlier this month. They are looking to make some statement acquisitions in the next two transfer windows. The Magpies are now the richest club in European football and have also been linked to other big names such as Philippe Coutinho and Jesse Lingard.

They have also parted ways with Steve Bruce, who held the managerial reins at the club for a little over two years. Newcastle are now in the market for a replacement with the likes of Frank Lampard, Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre reportedly in the running.

Ousmane Dembele has endured a torrid time at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a fee of around €105 million. Expectations were understandably high from the winger and Dembele has simply not done enough to justify his price tag.

In the four years since he arrived at the Nou Camp, the Frenchman has managed to make just 118 appearances. Dembele has registered a passable 30 goals and 21 assists in those matches, but his time at Barcelona has been marred by injuries.

Last season seemed to mark a turnaround in fortunes as the winger had a sustained run in the team, making 44 appearances. Dembele scored 11 goals and laid out five assists in those matches.

However, he is yet to make an appearance for Barcelona this season after suffering an injury while on national duty in June. Dembele has only just returned to training and it remains to be seen when he will play his first match of the season.

