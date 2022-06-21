Newcastle United ‘want to sign’ 29-year-old Belgium international - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund and Belgium forward Thorgan Hazard this summer.

As per German newspaper Bild (via Sport Witness), the Magpies "want to sign" Hazard, with Dortmund prepared to sell him for around €15 million. The report also suggests that the 29-year-old currently earns around €7 million a year with the Bundesliga club, but Newcastle can easily offer him much more.

Dortmund are rumored to let the Belgian go if they get the right price. Hazard played only 29 times for them during the 2021-22 club season, starting on only 18 occasions. He averaged around 55 minutes per appearance, contributing five goals and an assist.

Dortmund have the likes of Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Reinier Jesus and Gio Reyna to deploy in attacking positions. They have also brought in Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg this summer to bolster their options ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could be looking to add more quality on the flanks. They currently only have Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy as out-and-out wingers. Hazard, who can operate on either side of a striker, could be a good addition.

Newcastle-linked Thorgan Hazard has enjoyed a decent stint with Borussia Dortmund

Hazard joined Dortmund from rivals Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2019 on a transfer fee worth €25.5 million excluding add-ons (as per ESPN). He has since been part of a youthful side that have played exciting football but haven't lifted much silverware.

The Belgian made 43 appearances in his very first season for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring seven goals and recording 14 assists. Hazard was notably among the first goalscorers across Europe's top five leagues after the restart post a COVID-19 induced break midway through the campaign.

However, he hasn't breached the 40-appearance mark since that season due to a variety of injuries. Overall, Hazard has played 101 times for Dortmund, recording 17 goals and 21 assists. The forward has lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy and the German Super Cup during his time at Signal Iduna Park.

Hazard has also won 45 caps for Belgium, scoring nine times while laying out eight assists as well.

