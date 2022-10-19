Newcastle United willing to pay whopping €80 million if Barcelona attacker forces exit: Reports

Barcelona may lose Ansu Fati, who has been seen as the heir to Lionel Messi. The young forward has been impressive since he broke into the first team. However, according to El Nacional, Fati is not satisfied at Camp Nou, and a move to Newcastle United might be on the cards.

The Catalan outlet stated that the 19-year-old superstar expects to have more minutes at the club. This is unlikely to happen, especially with Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in the team.

The Barcelona hierarchy and manager Xavi Hernandez both believe that Fati has a massive part to play at Camp Nou. However, the Blaugrana will be willing to listen if offers do come for the wonderkid, who could push for an exit.

With the club's financial situation in mind, they will be happy to receive a large sum of money if they are to let go of his services. This puts the ball in Fati's court, as limited game time may prove to be the deciding factor in the forward making a decision about his future.

This is where Newcastle United come in, as the Magpies are financially able to fund a transfer for the wonderkid.

The oil-rich Premier League outfit are working towards qualifying for continental competitions and have made strong signings in recent transfer windows. Players like Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier have joined the sporting project at St. James Park, and Ansu Fati could be next in line.

The Magpies hierarchy are looking at funding the Barcelona wonderkid's transfer with €80 million, which, they hope, will bring the Bluagrana to the negotiating table. Fati will reportedly become the center of attraction at Newcastle if he does make the move, and he will reportedly be offered a massive salary as well.

Barcelona prepare to sign Manchester United right-back

While Fati might be leaving Camp Nou, the Blaugrana are not resting on their oars when it comes to bringing in new players. According to The Mirror, Spanish giants Barcelona are looking into the possibility of signing Manchester United’s Portuguese fullback Diogo Dalot. The defender remains one of Xavi’s prime targets as the Spanish manager continues to strengthen his Blaugrana team.

Los Cules brought in Hector Bellerin this summer on a free transfer from Arsenal but have used him primarily as a back-up for Sergi Roberto. French defender Joules Kounde, who also recently joined from Sevilla, can also play at right-back and provide even more cover at that position.

Despite this wealth of options, the Catalan side have continued to look soft on that flank and could do with a potential addition after they let Sergino Dest leave. Portuguese international Dalot has enjoyed a fine run of form with Manchester United, establishing himself as the first-choice full-back at the club ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils have been linked with a new signing at right-back since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag this summer and Dalot's deal is set to expire this summer. They, however, possess an option to extend his contract for another year, which could see United secure a fee if he moves to Barcelona.

