Newcastle will be ready to sign 2 Liverpool forwards if Liverpool make push for Alexander Isak: Reports

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Mar 30, 2025 18:59 GMT
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final - Source: Getty

Liverpool’s increasing interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak could unlock a transfer domino effect this summer. GiveMeSport has suggested that if the Reds make a serious offer for Isak, Newcastle would consider accepting Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott as part of a sweetener in the deal.

Newcastle are steadfast in their position that Isak is not for sale, thanks to the striker’s form this season. He has racked up 23 goals in 33 appearances. However, their resolve might be put to the test, especially if the Reds come in with a player-plus-cash offer.

Darwin Nunez has been mooted as a potential departure, but the Magpies are not interested in the Uruguayan. Rather, manager Eddie Howe said to be keen on both Jota and Elliott. Callum Wilson is likely to depart Newcastle at the end of the season and as such, the Magpies may be forced into a rebuild of their forward line.

Despite his injury struggles, Jota has already scored eight goals and provided four assists this season, so he would be a powerful addition. Elliott, while still a work in progress, has displayed bursts of creativity and maturity that have attracted Howe. He has played just over 500 minutes this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Luis Diaz facing uncertain Liverpool future as contract talks stall

Luis Diaz’s future at Liverpool is becoming increasingly unclear with little progress on a new contract and interest from European and Saudi clubs. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there have been no negotiations for a new deal.

The journalist revealed on Caught Offside:

“My information is that at the moment there is nothing advanced or concrete in terms of new contract talks at Liverpool, so let’s see what happens in the final months of the season, if Liverpool decide to offer a new deal to Luis Diaz or if they decide to pathways in the summer transfer window."
Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in Diaz, although any move would depend on them clearing up their financial fair play problems. Saudi Arabian clubs have also approached the player, most recently in January, but the Reds refused to let him go mid-season, and Diaz decided to remain at the club.

With only months left in the season, the decision may need to be made sooner rather than later at Anfield. They have to decide whether to enter into discussions to extend Diaz’s stay or explore offers during the summer.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
