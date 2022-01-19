Newcastle willing to cover Manchester United star's £100,000-a-week wages to sign him on loan in January: Reports

According to the Manchester Evening News, Newcastle United are working on a deal to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United. The Magpies are reportedly prepared to cover the entirety of the player's wages,

Newcastle made Kieran Trippier their first signing under the Public Investment Fund's ownership earlier this month. The Magpies have now turned their attention towards further strengthening their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

Eddie Howe's side are said to be working on a deal to sign centre-back Diego Carlos from La Liga club Sevilla. Manchester United attacker Lingard has also emerged as a target for Newcastle.

According to the report, the Tyneside outfit are even ready to pay the entirety of Lingard's £100,000-a-week wages to sign him on loan from Manchester United. The deal could be the Red Devils' final and only realistic chance of securing a fee for the player.

Lingard has entered the final six months of his contract with Ralf Rangnick's side and is unlikely to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Newcastle's push to sign the Englishman could effectively put an end to his stint with Manchester United this month.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst As story states, Lingard hasn’t committed to a move to Newcastle and there’s a preference to return to London (if he does go now). Spurs looking at summer deal and doubt even United would risk strengthening a rival (for that’s what West Ham and Spurs are) when they’re below them. As story states, Lingard hasn’t committed to a move to Newcastle and there’s a preference to return to London (if he does go now). Spurs looking at summer deal and doubt even United would risk strengthening a rival (for that’s what West Ham and Spurs are) when they’re below them.

However, Lingard is yet to commit to a move to St. James' Park, according to the report. He still prefers a return to London, where West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in acquiring his services.

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Lingard next summer while West Ham are long-term admirers of the player. Manchester United, though, could be reluctant to sell him to a direct top-four rival.

Both West Ham and Tottenham currently sit above the Red Devils in the Premier League points table. This could give Newcastle an advantage over the London clubs in their pursuit of Lingard.

Manchester United star Lingard may favor permanent Newcastle switch

While Newcastle are pushing to sign Lingard on loan, the player is yet to commit to a move to the Magpies. However, according to Sky Sports, the attacker may favor a permanent switch to the Tyneside outfit.

Pete Graves @PeteGravesTV #nufc have indeed made fresh approach to #mufc for Jesse Lingard. Would need to be a big financial offer as player is available on a free in summer. Lingard intrigued by club and has good friendship with Kieran Trippier. Work to do but not impossible. @SkySportsNews latest. #nufc have indeed made fresh approach to #mufc for Jesse Lingard. Would need to be a big financial offer as player is available on a free in summer. Lingard intrigued by club and has good friendship with Kieran Trippier. Work to do but not impossible. @SkySportsNews latest.

Lingard is said to be interested in what Newcastle have to offer. The England international wants their contract offer to reflect the fact that he can join any club of his choice on a free transfer next summer.

The 29-year-old reportedly has a good relationship with Newcastle winter signing Trippier. He has been impressed with the club's ability to attract a player of the defender's caliber.

