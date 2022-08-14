Arsenal interested in signing Premier League midfielder previously linked with Manchester United: Reports

As per The Mirror, Arsenal are considering a late swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, who has also been linked with Premier League rivals Manchester United (via The Boot Room).

However, the English outlet claims that West Ham also want the midfielder, with various other European sides keeping tabs on the player's situation as well. Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen are reportedly among the clubs interested.

He’s started every single game since his debut. 20 years old & an absolute game changer. Brighton’s Premier League record since Moises Caicedo first came into the starting XI:9 games6 wins2 draws1 loss - Man City (A)18 goals scored9 goals concededHe’s started every single game since his debut. 20 years old & an absolute game changer. #BHAFC Brighton’s Premier League record since Moises Caicedo first came into the starting XI:9 games6 wins2 draws1 loss - Man City (A)18 goals scored9 goals concededHe’s started every single game since his debut. 20 years old & an absolute game changer. #BHAFC 🔵🇪🇨 https://t.co/WsFM8uC5IB

Caicedo made his debut for the Seagulls last season after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal for a reported £4.5 million.

The Ecuador international featured in Brighton's away fixture at Old Trafford against the Red Devils in the Premier League opener on August 7. Caicedo was praised for his performance by Seagulls manager Graham Potter following the game. The Englishman said (via The Argus):

“I thought his first-half performance was so impressive. He is not that old and is still adapting and learning but he has great qualities. He’s fantastic, he really is. He’s a great guy and I think you could see his quality."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been largely backed by the Gunners board, which is evident from their transfer activity this summer. Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira have all completed moves to the Emirates in the ongoing window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta comments on Granit Xhaka's potential

Mikel Arteta on getting more out of Granit Xhaka.

As per Gooner Talk, Arteta believes that Granit Xhaka has the potential to take his game to the next level and become a versatile midfielder who is also capable of scoring goals.

The Switzerland international played an instrumental role in the north London side's victory against Leicester City on Saturday (August 13). Xhaka registered a goal and an assist for the Gunners against the Foxes.

Daniel Cutts @Journo_Slash I know Arsenal probably still need another midfielder but Granit Xhaka is far from being replaced if yesterday is anything to go by. Unreal at covering Zinchenko, getting forward and ticking ball over. Thought he was sensational. #AFC I know Arsenal probably still need another midfielder but Granit Xhaka is far from being replaced if yesterday is anything to go by. Unreal at covering Zinchenko, getting forward and ticking ball over. Thought he was sensational. #AFC

The Spanish manager lauded the midfielder's efforts and stated that the team cannot solely rely on a small handful of players to score goals. Arteta told Arsenal.com:

“Granit is arriving in the box and he should have scored last week and he could have scored two today because he had another header. That’s what we need. If you want to be at the top then we’re going to have to score a lot of goals and we cannot rely on two or three players.”

