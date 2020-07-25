Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: 4-man shortlist drawn up for Aubameyang replacement, Arsenal to battle with AC Milan for Spanish midfielder, and more - 24th July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on the 4-man shortlist drawn up by the Gunners should Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave, their interest in Spanish midfielder, and more.

Arsenal draw up four-man shortlist for Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal have drawn up a four-man shortlist of attacking talents, which the club might have to pursue should captain and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave. The 31 year old's deal with the North London outfit expires in the summer of 2021 and so far no new deal has been agreed between the two parties.

It had been reported that the Gunners were willing to offer Aubameyang £250,000 per week excluding bonuses to extend his stay in London.

However, in the event the two parties are not able to find middle ground for contract renewal, Arsenal are prepared with four names that they will be targeting to replace their charsimatic striker.

According to French outlet Le10sport, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is at the top of Arsenal's shortlist of replacements. The 29 year old Mexican has been in fine form for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and has netted 17 goals this season.

Other names on the list include Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United and the Lyon duo of Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay.

Arsenal to battle with AC Milan for Spanish midfielder

Arsenal are interested in Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca but face competition from Serie A giants AC Milan for his services, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato. Espanyol have been relegated from La Liga and as such are resigned to lose the Spanish U-21 international.

Arsenal have held a longstanding interest in the midfielder, with the report claiming that manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the 23 year old. AC Milan are also interested in Roca and will be approaching Espanyol soon for the services of Roca. According to the report, Espanyol are looking for a fee in the region of £22 million for the midfielder.

Arsenal establish contact with former Ligue 1 defender

Arsenal have been in talks with former Nice defender Malang Sarr, who is currently a free agent, with a view to potentially bring the French centre back to the Emirates Stadium, according to Goal's Charles Watts. Sarr was under contract with Nice until last month and walked away from the Ligue 1 outfit after the two parties failed to agree on an extension.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Watts said (via thisisfutbol):

“There is Malang Sarr who is a free agent – obviously very appealing, used to play for Nice – that Arsenal have been speaking to about the possibility of coming to the Emirates, but they haven’t offered him a contract. Pretty much all contract offers are on hold until the end of the season when they get a clear outlook on what their financial position is.

“He is someone they’re looking at, and he is a free transfer, which for Arsenal would be very, very appealing.”