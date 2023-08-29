Arsenal willing to sell 23-year-old star who has attracted interest from Chelsea: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell Emile Smith Rowe this summer amid interest from Chelsea. The Gunners have offered the 23-year-old to other Premier League clubs and are keen on letting him leave before the deadline on Friday.

As per a report in The Times, Smith Rowe could be on his way out of Arsenal this week. The Gunners don't see him as a part of the club's future and are ready to cash in on him.

The English publication adds that the midfielder is also frustrated at the Emirates due to a lack of game time. He has not made a single Premier League appearance so far this season and played just three minutes in the Community Shield win over Manchester City.

Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure him to Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino wants a player who can play across the front line, and the recruitment team at the London club believe Smith Rowe can fill that role.

Arsenal are yet to put a valuation on the youngster but are looking to make a big sale as their net spent stands at £170 million.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign forward amid Arsenal star links

Mauricio Pochettino was adamant that his squad was not set for the season. He claimed that they still needed two players signed before the window closed and added that his demands were a goalkeeper and a forward.

The Chelsea manager said on Friday after the 3-0 win over Luton Town:

"We want a goalkeeper and an offensive player more, but the right profile — one who can play all across the line. It's what we need to provide the team with good balance in different areas."

He added:

"Like last week, when we lose the game, it is not going to change. We work, the result today was positive, and still we talked like a keeper and an offensive player more, of the right profile. We are working to find this profile that I think we need. We cannot change if we lose or win. It's what we need to provide the team with good balance. Still, we need one offensive player more if it is possible to achieve what we want. If not, we are not just going to bring a player in. To only say yes, we have another player."

The Blues sealed Djorde Petrovic's signing earlier this week and he has been unveiled following his move from New England Revolution. The hunt for a forward continues and Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe is on the list along with Barcelona's Ferran Torres and Raphinha.