Barcelona receive €40 million offer to sell Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly received a stunning offer to sell Robert Lewandowski. An unnamed Saudi Arabian side have launched a €40 million bid for the Polish star.

As per a report in SPORT, Lewandowski has been the subject of a deadline-day bid from an unnamed Saudi Arabian side. Barcelona are looking to raise funds, but Xavi has insisted that the striker is a big part of his plans.

The unnamed Saudi club have tabled €40 million for the striker, who was signed by the Catalan side last summer. They paid €50 million to get him from Bayern Munich and are unlikely to accept the current offer.

Lewandowski already spoke about a possible move to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer and claimed that he was looking to stay in Spain. He told the Polish press in June (via Business Standard):

"I'm not considering any offers from Saudi Arabia because there is nothing to consider. I have a contract until 2026 with FC Barcelona. I'm aware of the situation in Saudi Arabia but I'm not worried about it. I have other priorities."

He added:

"The first season in Barca was special for me. After a good start, I knew a tough moment would come. The second part of the season was more difficult for us, but everything is back on track."

Lewandowski has scored 34 goals in his 49 matches for the Catalan side so far.

Robert Lewandowski not thinking about Barcelona exit

Robert Lewandowski was recently quizzed about his plans for the future and potential retirement. The striker claimed that he was looking forward to staying at Barcelona for long and not just a year or two.

He told Barca Magazine (via GOAL):

"I don't think about how many years I will be at Barca. I still think I can play a few more years at a high level, but I don't know how many. I'm sure it won't be one or two. It will be more. I hope I can stay here for many years. Now I understand the meaning of Mes que un Club. When you are inside and you see how everything works, how people work, how you take care of yourself, you understand exactly what it means."

El Nacional claimed earlier this summer that Chelsea, Manchester United and another Premier League side were interested in signing Lewandowski this summer.