Barcelona star could be out for the rest of the season if he decides to undergo surgery - Reports

Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati could sit out for the remainder of the season if he is forced to have surgery following his latest hamstring injury, according to MARCA.

Fati was taken off during the Catalan side's Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Bilbao on the 20th of January. Xavi Hernandez's side went on to suffer a 3-2 defeat in extra time which saw the defending champions get knocked out of the cup.

Ansu Fati has picked up yet another hamstring injury after already missing the majority of the 2021-22 season. The 19-year-old forward has only managed to make 10 appearances for his side across all competitions this season. However, Fati has scored five times and provided one assist in his limited game time.

According to the aforementioned source, Ansu Fati is not willing to undergo yet another surgery after already having missed ample of games in his short Barcelona career. The 19-year-old forward struggled for fitness the previous time he went under the knife and is reportedly reluctant to go through the ordeal again.

MARCA have also reported that the Catalan side had a meeting with Fati and his family along with the club's doctors. Blaugrana are keen for the Spanish international to undergo surgery to avoid any further implications. Barcelona are also reported to be making a personalized training plan for Fati to make sure he does not have any recurring injuries in the future.

However, if Fati does decide to have his hamstring operated on yet again, he will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [ @fansjavimiguel 🥇] | Ansu Fati is very reluctant to undergo surgery. The player is afraid because of the horrific experience he went through in the last operation, when he was supposed be out for just 4 months but relapses after relapses sidelined him for 11 months. #fcblive 🚨🚨[@fansjavimiguel🥇] | Ansu Fati is very reluctant to undergo surgery. The player is afraid because of the horrific experience he went through in the last operation, when he was supposed be out for just 4 months but relapses after relapses sidelined him for 11 months. #fcblive https://t.co/oBCzsTMIYn

Diario AS are also reporting that the club's chief doctor Ricard Pruna has advised Ansu Fati to get himself treated by Finnish surgeon Lasse Lempainen. Lempainen is the same doctor who has treated Ousmane Dembele on two separate occasions.

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona have only recently had Pedri back in first-team action. The Spanish youngster has missed the majority of the season through a muscular injury which was followed by a bout of COVID-19.

Barcelona have been knocked out of two cup competitions in January

Barcelona endured a disappointing January which saw them get knocked out of two cup competitions. The Catalan giants lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Xavi's side also suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup.

GOAL @goal Barcelona are knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club Barcelona are knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club 👋 https://t.co/P9nDI9yoLc

Also Read Article Continues below

Blaugrana are also currently seventh in the La Liga standings, having amassed 32 points from 20 matches. They travel to take on Deportivo Alaves on Sunday night.

Edited by Parimal