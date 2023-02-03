Barcelona star willing to continue playing for the Blaugrana even if he has to take a pay-cut : Reports

According to RAC1's Roger Saperas, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is willing to play for the club even with a pay cut.

The veteran midfielder is currently in the final year of his contract with Blaugrana but is willing to agree to a short-term deal.

Despite being 34 years old, Busquets remains an important player for the Catalan club. He has made 26 appearances for Xavi's team across competitions this season. With his ability to play in a pivot in front of the defense, Busquets is a rare commodity in today's game.

The Catalan club are interested in signing players like Martin Zubimendi and others to fit into the club's midfield. However, their first choice is to extend Busquets' contract. Xavi remains a huge admirer of his former teammate.

Coming through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Busquets is a club legend. He has made 706 appearances for the Spanish club in his career, scoring 11 goals and providing 32 assists. He has helped Barcelona win numerous trophies, including three UEFA Champions League trophies, among others.

While there is strong interest in him from MLS clubs, Busquets might extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Xavi praised Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde

Alejandro Balde has established himself as an undisputed starter for Barcelona this season. The 19-year-old has made 24 appearances for the Catalan club across competitions this season. He is the first-choice left-back ahead of the likes of Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso.

Xavi recently heaped praise on the player, saying (via Yahoo Sports):

"His potential is tremendous, in defence and in attack. He gives us superiority when he drives forward and we encourage him to continue like this. He is a full-back and winger at many points. He is performing at a very high level, We are lucky to have a player like Alejandro Balde in our club."

Blaugrana are currently leading the race for the La Liga title and have a five-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. They will return to action on February 5 in a La Liga home clash against Sevilla.

