Chelsea very close to reaching an agreement for 25-year-old superstar - Reports

Barcelona and Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman is yet to decide his future, but the Catalan side are pushing for his exit.

According to a report in Diario Sport, the two clubs are keen on completing a deal this week. The report claims that the Catalans are looking at a deal in excess of €80 million – a figure Manchester United agreed to pay.

However, the midfielder has not agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and is keen to stay at Camp Nou.

Chelsea are willing to reach an agreement with Barca, but are waiting for De Jong's green signal before presenting the bid.

Barca reportedly want him off their books this week before the season starts. The La Liga side have signed Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde this summer. They want to register the new signings, but are arguably unable to do so without De Jong leaving. As per reports, the Catalans owe the Dutchman €17 million in deferred wages.

Sport also reported that Manchester United had a deal in place for Frenkie de Jong in July. However, the Dutchman has insisted on staying at Barcelona and fighting for his place.

"There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand". Erik ten Hag tells @TheAthleticUK on Frenkie de Jong: "We are looking for a player who can play in the holding midfield position, but it has to be the right one".

Speaking to De Stentor earlier this summer, he said:

"Of course, I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on I understand that. But the club didn't tell me anything. They didn't propose anything to me, so I am assuming that nothing is going on. I have never felt regret regarding choosing Barca, definitely not. Barca is the club of my dreams, it has been since I was a kid."

United boss Erik ten Hag was quizzed about the possible move. However, he refused to mention the Dutchman's name. He was quoted by the Daily Mirror saying:

"We're looking for a player who can play in the holding midfield position, but it has to be the right one. There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand. When we can't find him, we have to deal with the players in our squad now and we will develop one in that position. We need the right player. We have a list and we will strike the moment the player is available."

The Premier League started last weekend, with Chelsea picking up a 1-0 win against Everton, while United lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at home.

