Chelsea failed to sign exciting player on deadline day after 21-year-old star refused to leave Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea reportedly failed to sign winger Antonio Nusa this summer as youngster Ian Maatsen refused to leave.

As per Transfer Confidential by Mail, the Blues were interested in signing another young prospect this summer in Nusa. The Norwegian winger plies his trade for Club Brugge, whom he joined from Stabaek in 2021. He has since made 46 senior appearances for the Belgian side, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Nusa had interest from Chelsea on Deadline Day (September 1) but they wanted to part ways with Maatsen first.

Journalist Miguel Delaney had confirmed that the Blues received a bid from Burnley, where he spent last season on loan. However, the 21-year-old declined the offer as he wants to stay and develop at Stamford Bridge.

Maatsen's departure would have helped the west London side in FFP in the long term and also allowed them to sign Nusa. But the Dutch left-back will now stay at the club.

Maatsen joined Chelsea's academy from PSV Eindhoven's academy in 2018. He made his debut in their opening game of this season against Liverpool.

The Dutchman has made substitute appearances in three of the Blues' Premier League fixtures this season. He also played the entire 90 minutes of their Carabao Cup second-round win over AFC Wimbledon.

Mauricio Pochettino on the developing process at Chelsea

The Blues have won just one of their first four Premier League games this season, losing twice and drawing once. They drew against Liverpool on the opening day, lost at West Ham United, beat Luton Town before losing to Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino recently said that the rebuilding process will take time and patience. He explained that their squad is very young and there will be 'ups and downs', telling the club's media:

"A process like this is always up and down. We have a very young squad. From our side, it is about the time to work and to improve the players and to create the best platform."

He added:

"Of course we need to be more clinical in front of goal. It is a situation we need to improve on, to work really hard on. We need to prove we can score. You cannot accelerate the process, but in time, this squad can be really good and very competitive."

Chelsea will next face Bournemouth away in the Premier League after the international break on September 17.