Chelsea star unlikely to feature in PL opener against Liverpool after picking up knock in pre-season friendly - Reports

Chelsea are likely to be without new signing Christopher Nkunku during the 2023-24 PL opener against Liverpool in a couple of days' time, according to reports by NizarKinsella.

The French forward picked up what seems to be a knee injury during the Blues' final preseason game against Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Nkunku collided with a Dortmund player in the penalty box during the first half of the game. Although the referee didn't award a penalty for the incident, Nkunku picked up a knock to his knee as a result of the challenge.

The 24-year-old was arguably one of Chelsea's best players during the just-conluded preseason preparations in the US, where he bagged three goals in four games.

He joined the Blues this summer from the German club side RB Leipzig for a transfer fee in the region of £52 million, as reported by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, recent reports from journalist Nizzar Kinsella suggest that Nkunku will likely miss his club's league opener against Liverpool.

It will come as a huge blow for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who would have been hoping to have his strongest side available to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

However, the positive news about Nkunku's injury, as reported by Nizzar, is that the Blues forward will only be sidelined for weeks rather than months, as initially feared.

It will be interesting to see how Nkunku performs for Chelsea under Pochettino next season when he fully recovers from his knee injury. He bagged a total of 23 goals across all competitions for former club side RB Leipzig last season.

Mauricio Pochettino speaks about Chelsea's title ambitions

Mauricio Pochettino

Blues' head coach has backed his team to go all out and challenge for the 2023-24 PL title when the competition commences in a couple of days' time.

The west London club will be hoping to make amends for their disastrous 2022-23 football campaign, which saw them finish 12th on the league table. It was Chelsea's worst league finish in 29 years.

Argentine tactician Pochettino will be the man trying to bring a sort of resurgence at the Bridge. His Blues team has already shown promising signs, during the just-concluded preseason preparations in the US.

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund, Pochettino revealed that his team will try to win the PL title. In his words via (Caughtoffside), he said:

"We are going to try and win [the Premier League]. I am not selling smoke. Chelsea has to try and win [the title]. I’ll tell you if it was possible at the end of the season.”

Chelsea last won the PL title during the 2015-16 league season under former manager Antonio Conte. It will be interesting to see if Pochettino can deliver yet another league title to Stamford Bridge.