Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Eden Hazard hints at future Chelsea return, Ben Chilwell's backup, and more - 18th July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on Willian's contract demands to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, Eden Hazard opening the door for a potential future Chelsea return, and more.

Hazard open to future Chelsea return

Eden Hazard, who was recently crowned La Liga champion with Real Madrid earlier in the week, has hinted that he is open to returning to Chelsea once his work at the Santiago Bernabeu is done.

In a casual meeting with a fan last year, the 29-year-old admitted that not only does he follow the Blues whenever he can but also expressed his desire to one day return to Chelsea. Hazard said:

"When I finish here I’ll come back. They are doing well, they’re young. Now they can pay for players, they can buy players now.

I do my job here and then I come back."

Was great meeting @ChelseaFC legend @hazardeden10 again. He still loves Chelsea & made a promise that he will come back. Just a shame it’s not now. His been so impressed by our academy boys & still follows us. #CFC #OnceABlueAlwaysABlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/88cj6K2N1H — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 13, 2019

Willian lays down the terms for his contract renewal

Willian has opened up on what he expects from Chelsea to ensure that he extends his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the current season, and has explained that the reason he hasn't extended his contract with the Blues so far is because the two parties haven't been able to find a middle ground in terms of the length of his contract. While, the Stamford Bridge outfit are offering the Brazilian a two-year-deal, he is holding out for three.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with journalist Ale Oliveira, Willian said: "For the time being, I have had no concrete proposal. But rumours always arise.

"I already had a conversation with the club a few months ago, even before this stop.

"Chelsea only offer me two years and I asked for three. My goal in the next contract is to sign for three years. So I haven’t had a deal with Chelsea yet.

“This is what I asked the club for, three years of contract. If you give me that, I’ll get the pen and sign the contract tomorrow.”

Chilwell alternative Nicolas Tagliafico on Atletico radar

Chelsea have had a strong start to the transfer season having had their hands tied last time around because of their transfer ban. The Blues have already secured the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, and it is believed they are not finished just yet.

Chelsea have identified Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell as their number 1 target to strengthen the left-back position. However, with the Foxes holding out for a fee in the region of £80 million, the club is forced to consider alternatives, and according to Goal, Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico is one of the names being considered by the Blues. However, Chelsea will need to beat Atletico Madrid to the signing of the 27-year-old.

Diego Simeone's side are interested in the services of the Argentine international, and have already made contact with the Dutch outfit, who are open to selling Tagliafico for the right price.

Bayern Munich inch closer to signing Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who spent the last season on loan with French side AS Monaco, is edging closer to a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the French midfielder is close to completing a switch to Bayern Munich.

The newly crowned Bundesliga champions are looking to shore up their options in midfield within uncertainties regarding the future of Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez. The Blues are holding out a fee in the region of €30 million to part with the services of the 25 year old.