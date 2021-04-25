Lionel Messi demands update on Barcelona's move for Neymar and Sergio Aguero before penning new contract - Reports

According to well renowned Spanish news outlet Marca, Lionel Messi is still in no hurry to extend his stay at Barcelona, despite time running short for the club to renew his contract.

Reports claim Lionel Messi remains focused on winning the La Liga title and is waiting on to see Barcelona’s summer transfer dealings, particularly regarding bringing back Neymar and signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Lionel Messi rocked the transfer world last summer when he revealed his desire to end his career-long stay at Barcelona.

Despite tendering a transfer request, the 33-year-old opted to stay put until his contract runs out this summer in a bid to avoid a legal battle with his childhood club.

However, with Joan Laporta replacing former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who was one of the major reasons behind Messi’s decision to leave, reports claim the Barcelona legend is likely to pen a new deal.

His appointment has brought instant success to the club, with Barcelona claiming a comprehensive 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to clinch the Copa Del Rey title.

With barely three months left on his contract, Barcelona are now preparing a new three-year deal for Lionel Messi.

However, reports from Spain claim the club legend is taking a patient approach to deciding his future and is in no hurry to pen a new deal just yet.

He is believed to be 100% focused on helping Barcelona to the La Liga title and will open discussions on a new deal once that is achieved.

Messi is also waiting for updates on the club’s potential transfer dealings this summer, as he remains keen on linking up with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar and compatriot Sergio Aguero.

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi’s father and also his agent, had a sit-down with Barcelona president Joan Laporta earlier this month.

The top agenda of the meeting was convincing Messi to stay, which Joan Laporta revealed was one of his priorities if he were elected club president.

Reports claim a formal meeting between the six-time Balon d’Or winner, his father and the Barcelona hierarchy could be on the cards.

Lionel Messi keen on clinching La Liga title before extending Barcelona stay

Lionel Messi remains patient regarding his contract extension as he is keen to help Barcelona claim a 26th La Liga title.

After going trophyless last season, Barcelona could now do a domestic double after claiming the Copa Del Rey title earlier this month.

The Blaugrana grabbed a hard-earned 2-1 win over Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday to remain in the mix for the league title.

They have now drawn level with Real Madrid on 71 points and are two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, albeit with a game in hand.

Reports also add that Messi is keen on knowing Barcelona’s transfer dealings, after several broken promises and failed transfer dealings in the past.

Before discussing a new contract, the Argentine has demanded to know if the club will make a move for PSG star Neymar, with whom he won the treble during his time at the Camp Nou.

Messi is also keen on linking up with his compatriot Sergio Aguero, who will leave Manchester City once his contract expires this summer.

Barcelona have less than three months to extend Lionel Messi’s stay at the club. However, we can rest assured that they will do anything to make that happen.