Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and MLS rival wanted by Ajax: Reports

Ajax have set sights on Lionel Messi's Argentine teammate Thiago Almada as a potential replacement for attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year-old has been doing well for MLS side Atlanta United and is now getting linked with an exit this summer.

As per a report in El Nacional, Almada has emerged as a new target for Ajax. The Eredivise side pocketed £38 million for Kudus following his sale to West Ham United.

Almada has scored nine goals in 23 matches this season and assisted 12 times. He scored a goal in two Leagues Cup matches before they were knocked out after losing to Lionel Messi's inter Miami.

Reports in Argentina suggest Ajax are looking to offer £12.8m for the midfielder this week. Atlanta United's vice president, Carlos Bocanegra, spoke about the possible transfer earlier this year and said:

"Thiago has been good. You guys can imagine the interest that he gets as well, the spotlight that's around him, and you guys see his quality on the field. So it's not going to be anything new. We've dealt with this situation fortunately at the club beforehand. But ultimately, it'll be collaborative with the kid, with the club. Does it make sense for all parties? When does that time come? So that's how we're addressing it. We'd love to win a championship this year and we really want Thiago to be a part of that."

He has hinted that they would need a club-record offer of over £21.5 million ($27m) for the sale.

Thiago Almada on playing with Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup

Thiago Almada was in the FIFA World Cup squad that won the tournament in Qatar last year. He played just six minutes but was delighted to have been a world champion at 21.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Almada said:

"I always dreamed of being a world champion. I would watch the matches and say that I wanted to play in a World Cup, defend the National Team's shirt, play with Lionel Messi … and luckily, thank God, it was my turn. Playing next to Leo, being in a locker room with him, was a dream. I try to treat him as a normal person, as he likes [and] also not to bother him, not be on top of him. Also, because I'm a bit embarrassed, he knows what he transmits; it's a dream to play with him and win a World Cup with him being the captain, and because of how he played."

Almada has played three matches with Lionel Messi, in which has has shared the pitch with the Inter Miami star for 86 minutes.