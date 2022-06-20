Liverpool evaluating option of re-signing 31-year-old midfielder back on loan - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly evaluating the option of re-signing Georginio Wijnaldum from PSG just a year after his departure.

The Dutchman left on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract but his first year in the French capital didn't go well.

Wijnaldum struggled to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino's XI, starting in only 18 league matches, and was voted the 'flop of the year' by French media.

Sports Brief @sportsbriefcom Gini Wijnaldum adjudged 'Ligue 1 Flop of the Year' after an underwhelming first season with PSG.



📸: Catherine Steenkeste (Getty Images) Gini Wijnaldum adjudged 'Ligue 1 Flop of the Year' after an underwhelming first season with PSG.📸: Catherine Steenkeste (Getty Images) https://t.co/yJmWj5r9Em

According to The Irish Daily Star (via Paisley Gates), the Reds could seek to bring him back to Anfield as their ambitions of signing Jude Bellingham fizzle out.

The Borussia Dortmund star is expected to remain with the Bundesliga side this summer and Liverpool are likely to come for his services again next year.

But as the side looks to strengthen their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season, there's speculation that a Wijnaldum loan deal could be on the cards.

Given his torrid campaign with the Parisians, the Dutchman might as well be open to returning as he also has the World Cup in sight.

Wijnaldum will have to play regularly to regain his best form to make the cut into Louis van Gaal's Oranje squad for the Qatar showpiece.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition There are “whispers” of Liverpool bringing Gini Wijnaldum back to the club on loan as a stopgap signing to bolster the midfield this summer. [ @IsFearrAnStar There are “whispers” of Liverpool bringing Gini Wijnaldum back to the club on loan as a stopgap signing to bolster the midfield this summer. [@IsFearrAnStar] https://t.co/JeP6RmpAcD

He's been a key figure for his national team for the past few years but wasn't selected by the former Manchester United coach for their UEFA Nations League fixtures earlier this month.

The 31-year-old can certainly expect himself to be a starter in Jurgen Klopp's XI, a prospect that could be too hard for him to turn down.

He's already left his mark at the club, having spent five years there making 237 appearances and lifting four titles, including one Premier League and Champions League each.

Liverpool rebuilding after Champions League final loss

Despite winning two titles last season, it was a bittersweet end to Liverpool's run as they missed out on both the league and European titles by the narrowest of margins.

Winds of change have already started to blow, with star player Sadio Mane on the brink of joining Bayern Munich and Darwin Nunez coming from Benfica.

More developments are on the cards in the coming weeks as Klopp aims to add more silverware to his cabinet next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far