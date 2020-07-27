Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds open talks with £40 million defender, Liverpool asked to improve £23 million bid, and more

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Reds open talks with Bundesliga star, club asked to improve their bid for Spanish midfielder, and more.

Liverpool open talks with Schalke defender

Liverpool capped their historic Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the final game of the season. The Reds ended up with 99 points, failing to hit the 100-point mark.

However, Liverpool have stepped up their preparations for next season as they embark on their first-ever Premier League title defence. According to Daily Mail, the Reds have identified Schalke defender Ozan Kabak as a replacement for the outgoing Dejan Lovren.

The Reds see the Turkish defender as someone who could partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defence next season. Schalke are under financial strain because of the Coronavirus pandemic and could be forced to sell some of their stars to balance their books.

Schalke expect to receive £40 million for the services of the 20 year old, but Liverpool could exploit their precarious financial situation and seal the deal for a bit less. However, the Reds are not alone in their pursuit of Kabak, who has also been scouted by Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus.

Liverpool asked to improve opening £23 million bid

Liverpool have been asked to improve their opening £23 million bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard has emerged as one of the top targets for the Reds and it has been reported that the former Barcelona man has his heart set on a move to Anfield.

Advertisement

According to German outlet Bild, Bayern are open to selling the 29 year old as they do not wish to lose him on a free transfer next season. However, according to the report, Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Thiago, but the Reds have been urged to improve their opening bid of £23 million.

Speaking in a recent interview, Bayern manager Hansi Flick had admitted that he would like the Spaniard to extend his stay at Allianz Arena but conceded that the 29 year old could leave. Flick said:

"The thing is, I always have hope. I’m actually always very positive about things.

"I also know, of course, that when you’re at a certain age and you’ve already played in the Spanish league with Barcelona and in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, you feel the need to experience another big league."

Liverpool interested in Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool are interested in the services of Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, if reports in Italy are to be believed. The Senegal international has made a name for himself as one of the best defenders in the world, and according to the report, the Reds can sign him for £67.8 million.

Liverpool are on the verge of selling Dejan Lovren, and will be in the market for the services of a central defender to replace the outgoing Croatian.