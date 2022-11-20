Manchester City ready to pay £230,000-per-week to reunite Pep Guardiola with midfield superstar - Reports 

Manchester City are prepared to pay Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos £230,000-per-week to reunite him with Pep Guardiola, as per SPORT.

Kroos, 32, could be heading out of the Santiago Bernabeu with his contract set to expire next summer.

The German midfielder has spent eight seasons with Madrid, winning the Champions League five times and the La Liga title on three occasions.

However, with his current deal coming into its final few months, City have their eyes on reuniting the German with Guardiola.

Manchester City have already approached Kroos over a potential deal worth £230,000-per-week, while other clubs are on alert.

It would be a deal worth £12.2 million and an increase on his current contract with Los Blancos.

Kroos is still a prominent member of Carlo Ancelotti's midfield, making 18 appearances across competitions, 15 as a starter, scoring one goal, and providing four assists.

Yet, Ancelotti seems to be in the process of rebuilding his midfield following the acquisitions of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Madrid sold Kroos' longtime teammate Casemiro to Manchester City's rivals Manchester United this past summer.

If Kroos does join City, he will play under a manager with whom he made 51 appearances, scoring four goals and providing nine assists at Bayern Munich.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's agent has reacted to rumors of a release clause

Haaland has been sensational

Haaland has set the Premier League on fire with his extraordinary form since his £54 million move to Manchester City.

The Norweigan frontman has scored 23 goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

There had been rumors that a £174 million release clause would become active in 2024 before falling to £150 million the following season, per Mirror.

Real Madrid have been noted as potential suitors for Haaland in the future.

There have been suggestions that they have special allowances written in the striker's contract.

However, that might not be the case, with Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta saying:

"You have to do it [ask the question about the release clause] and it is very interesting."

“If we don’t say anything, surely something is interpreted and if we say something, too. As a lawyer, I know that I can’t say anything, but I also know that if I don’t say it, they will say it."

Pimenta concluded:

"It’s a very nice thing [the rumours], but I hope there aren’t too many. I understand the attention, the curiosity that arouses. It’s the novelty."

Poll : 0 votes