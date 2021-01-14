Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club eyeing move for Italian midfielder, Barcelona want to sign Sergio Aguero, and more - 13th January 2021

Manchester City have been rather quiet in the transfer window, but that could change as they still have more than two weeks to improve their squad. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 13th January 2021.

Manchester City to go after Manuel Locatelli

Manchester City are set to go after Manuel Locatelli in the summer as per Daily Mail. Pep Guardiola’s side are likely to be without Fernandinho next season after his contract expires in the summer, so they will need more midfielders.

Locatelli’s performances in central midfielder have been key for Sassuolo as they find themselves in the top half of the table.

The Italian’s current contract with Sassuolo expires in 2023, so it does put them in a good position to negotiate a good fee for his sale. He has made 16 appearances in Serie A this season, managing two goals in the process.

Barcelona closing in on Eric Garcia

Manchester City are expected to sell defender Eric Garcia to Barcelona this month for a fee of £8.9 million as per Mundo Deportivo.

The La Masia graduate has struggled for game time this season, as summer signing Ruben Dias has impressed in the center-back role. With Garcia’s contract expiring in the summer, Manchester City are likely to sell him rather than lose him for free.

Garcia has made just seven appearances for Manchester City this season and is currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. He moved to Manchester City in 2017 from the Barcelona youth academy and has progressed well through the youth ranks at City.

Barcelona want Sergio Aguero this summer

The Blaugrana are expected to have a busy few transfer windows after the presidential elections later this month. One player they could look to sign as per The Sun is Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

Aguero’s contract expires later this summer and there have been no talks of a possible extension. The Argentine has been linked with a move to PSG as compatriot Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing him, but Barcelona are sniffing around as well.

The Blaugrana have lacked fire-power this season, and although Aguero isn’t getting any younger, they are willing to sign him considering he is available on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.