Manchester United ready to start talks with superstar forward over new contract - Reports 

Manchester United are preparing for talks with Marcus Rashford over a new five-year deal for the forward, as per The Sun.

Rashford has been rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag at the start of the new season with three goals and two assists in six games.

This is a stark contrast from the five goals and two assists he managed in 32 appearances for the whole of last season.

Manchester United are ready to reward Rashford's form with a new five-year deal as the striker has less than a year left to run on his current contract.

The Red Devils do have the option of extending his current deal for a further year.

The English forward's future was somewhat uncertain at the end of last season when reports emerged that he was considering his future at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly held talks with Rashford's entourage over a potential transfer, with the player appearing to desire a fresh start.

However, Ten Hag has always been adamant that the Red Devils forward features in his plans.

The Dutch tactician has commented on Rashford's situation, saying:

“United control the situation.”

“I see a happy Marcus Rashford, I see some phases in his game we could improve and we worked really hard the last two and a half months with him on different aspects and he really likes it."

Ten Hag added:

“He wants to transfer it to the pitch. It starts with happiness, he comes in every day smiling.”

Rashford appeared to lose his smile throughout last season alongside his form.

It was statistically the worst campaign of the English forward's career since making his debut back in 2015.

The upturn in form and performances shown by Rashford is accredited to Ten Hag's work with the forward.

Rashford enjoying life at Manchester United under Ten Hag

The English striker is enjoying Ten Hag's management

Rashford has spoken of his enjoyment in playing under Ten Hag for Manchester United.

Touching on adapting to the new manager, Rashford told Sky Sports:

"I think it just takes time to adapt. I think we've adapted to some managers quicker than we thought [we would] and with some managers we took longer than we expected to."

He added:

"But the bottom line is that we get there and you feel comfortable doing the stuff that the manager wants you to do. I am enjoying it and this manager definitely wants you to enjoy it and work hard as a unit. I have always said that when you work hard as a unit it is ten times more enjoyable."

Manchester United next face Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on September 8.

Rashford may be rested for the fixture ahead of a trip to Crystal Palace on the weekend.

