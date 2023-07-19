Mauricio Pochettino using 21-year-old Chelsea defender in new position during pre-season training: Reports 

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly trying out Ian Maatsen as a winger in Chelsea's training sessions.

According to Nizaar Kinsella (h/t the Chelsea Chronicle), Maatsen was spotted playing in an advanced position down the left flank in a 4-2-3-1 system. Marc Cucurella was seen playing in his natural left-back role.

Burnley have held an interest in signing Maatsen (21) after his season-long loan spell which concluded this summer. But the Blues seem open to keeping him at the club and giving him a chance in pre-season.

The Dutchman managed four goals and six assists in 42 games across competitions for the Clarets. He naturally plays as a left-back but has the traits needed to play in a more advanced role.

Chelsea currently have three options in the left-back role, which makes it clear that Maatsen will struggle to get minutes in that position. Ben Chilweill and Cucurella are thought to be Pochettino's top two players in that position with Lewis Hall, 18, also waiting for a breakthrough.

The Blues' options down the left flank, meanwhile, have been trimmed in recent weeks. Christian Pulisic has left the club to join AC Milan while Mason Mount has swapped Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's future at the club also looks shaky and he could be offloaded in the coming weeks if Fulham succeed with a bid (h/t the Athletic). Maatsen could, hence, hope to compete with Mykhaylo Mudryk for minutes in that position.

Pochettino open to giving Maatsen a chance with Chelsea's first team

The arrival of a new manager can often turn out to be a blessing for certain out-of-favor players at a club.

This could be the case with Ian Maatsen. He joined the west London outfit in 2018 but has since made just one senior appearance for the club. During that time, he has been loaned out to Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Burnley.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that the Netherlands U21 international could have a shot at first-team football this season. He recently told reporters, via the Evening Standard (h/t the Chelsea Chronicle):

"I want to see Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen, Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell. We will see the increased competition can only improve performance."

Chelsea begin their pre-season with a friendly game against Wrexham tomorrow (July 20) at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina.