Graham Potter's wages revealed as new Chelsea manager becomes 4th highest paid manager in the Premier League earning more than Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag - Reports 

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has become the 4th highest paid manager in the Premier League after succeeding Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Chelsea have handed Potter a massive £60 million deal.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal worth £12 million per year.

This means Potter now earns more than both Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag.

The Sun released the wages of each Premier League manager back in April.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola leads the way with the Spaniard earning £19 million per-year.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is second, with earnings of £16 million per-year.

Antonio Conte took over Tottenham Hotspur last November and was give a contract of £15 million per-year. Potter is just behind the Italian in fourth.

It may surprise some to learn that Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers is fifth with the Northern Irish earning £10 million per-year.

Ten Hag comes in at sixth with earnings of £9m per-year and Arteta sits in seventh making £8.3 million per-year.

The rest of this list is as follows:

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl - £7 million per-year.

Everton manager Frank Lampard - £6 million per-year.

West Ham United manager David Moyes - £5 million per-year.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard - £5 million per-year.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira - £4.5 million per-year.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch - £3.5 million per-year.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe - £3.5 million per-year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage - £3 million per-year.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank - £1.5 million per-year.

New Chelsea manager Potter lauded

Premier League managers praise the new Blues boss

Potter's appointment as the new Chelsea manager has gone down well with his peers.

Brentford boss Frank is delighted with the appointment and is glad that the English coach has been given the opportunity.

He said (via Chels HQ):

"I'm very happy for Graham Potter that he got the chance at a club like Chelsea. The easy choice would have been Mauricio Pochettino or Zinedine Zidane — I'm so pleased a coach like Graham got acknowledged for the good job he has done."

Meanwhile, caretaker Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil told reporters that he understands the appointment, saying (via Football Daily):

"Having watched Brighton all week I can fully understand why Chelsea would be interested in him, he's done a fantastic job. Well coached team, good in possession and good out of possession. He's obviously a top coach."

