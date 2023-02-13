Real Madrid monitoring 25-year-old Tottenham star ahead of potential move: Reports

According to Rodrigo Faes of ESPN, Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison. Apart from the Brazilian, Los Blancos are also monitoring Juventus ace Dusan Vlahovic for a potential move.

Richarlison stole the limelight during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

He has, however, has struggled for form at club level this season. Since joining Tottenham from Everton at the start of the season, he has scored only two goals and provided three assists in 19 games across competitions.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. He has scored nine goals and has provided three assists in 19 games across competitions for the Old Lady this season.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, have Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz as their out-and-out striking options. Diaz might be on his way out of the club next summer. Benzema, on the other hand, is 35 and has struggled with injuries this season.

Hence, having a backup for the Frenchman would certainly be a good idea for Los Blancos. Vlahovic and Richarlison could certainly be worthy ones.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reacted to the Club World Cup win

Real Madrid CF v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022

Real Madrid won their sixth Club World Cup in history and their 100th trophy overall after defeating Al Hilal on Saturday, February 11. Club president Florentino Perez was delighted with the team's success.

He outlined the specialty of winning the Club World Cup, saying (via Los Blancos' official website):

"To win a World Cup you have to win a Champions League. Madrid has an ongoing love affair with the Champions League and this Club World Cup is the icing on the cake. It's never easy to win a title, so this title is special because you have to win a Champions League first. To be the best in Europe and then in the world gives me great satisfaction and I'm very proud of all my players."

The triumph marked the 55th trophy during Perez's tenure. He reacted to the achievement, saying:

"It's not easy because you have to win six Champions League trophies and I've been lucky enough to have done that. Then we have capped it off with the Club World Cup. We have to keep working hard because at Real Madrid everything we win is the springboard for the next trophy."

