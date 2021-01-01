Reports: Juventus plotting move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in January

Juventus are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in January. The Bianconeri have expressed their interest by initiating contact with the Red Devils over a possible transfer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have already opened up lines of communication with United over Pogba's transfer. Pogba's agent Mino Raiola was vocal about his client's desire to leave Old Trafford and sounded out Juventus as a potential destination for the French midfielder.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89 million. He was viewed as the player who would lead the club into a new era but has failed to live up to the hype in his four years at Manchester United.

Pogba has often been criticized for his inconsistent performances and his off-field antics. The French midfielder had a promising end to the 2019-20 campaign, during which he formed a formidable midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes.

The midfielder has, however, endured a mixed start to the 2020-21 season and found himself in and out of the team. He has now been linked with an exit from Manchester United, with Juventus and Real Madrid eager to sign him.

Juventus are desperate to bring Manchester United midfielder Pogba back to Turin

Juventus are reportedly keen to make use of their good relationship with super-agent Mino Raiola to bring Pogba back to the club. Their initial plan is to take him on loan for the rest of the season and complete the signing when the current campaign ends.

Manchester United are, however, unlikely to entertain the idea of selling one of their best players in January. The Red Devils are currently looking to challenge for the Premier League title, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will depend on the services of Pogba as his side approach the midway point of the season. Pogba will be approaching the last eighteen months of his current deal with United come January, and it seems unlikely that he will sign a new contract with the club.

Manchester United may have no choice but to sell Pogba if they want to realize his full value. If they fail to do so, they run the risk of losing him for a bargain price in the summer.