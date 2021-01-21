Reports: Real Madrid interested in signing Marcos Senesi 

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord next summer.

According to a report by Dutch outlet Teleegraf (via Marca), Los Blancos are monitoring Senesi with a view to signing him in the next transfer window.

However, Feyenoord have reportedly placed a valuation of €35m but are not willing to let the former San Lorenzo center-back leave.

The club are set to offer him a contract extension until 2025, which would have a €50m buyout clause for any potential suitors, including Real Madrid.

Senesi has impressed since joining Feyenoord from San Lorenzo in 2019. He's made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch side and scored four goals in the process.

His performances at De Kuip have seen many earmark him for a regular place in the Argentina set-up while also leading to interest around Europe.

Apart from Real Madrid, clubs like Manchester City and AC Milan are also rumored to be interested in acquiring his services.

The Spanish giants are expected to make an official bid in the coming months, and Feyenoord will owe San Lorenzo 10 percent of any future sale.

Real Madrid's poor recent form could see their season derail in the coming weeks

Real Madrid got knocked out of the Copa del Rey in embarrassing fashion.

After a poor start to the campaign, Real Madrid posted six consecutive victories in all competitions in December.

This helped them get their season back on track both domestically and on the continent, but they have failed to build on the progress made since then.

A run of just one win from their last five games in all competitions has seen the capital side fall off the pace in LaLiga. They have also been knocked out of the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

The most embarrassing exit came in the latter competition, where they got eliminated by a 10-man third-tier side, Alcoyano.

They also sit four points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid - who have two games in hand - and they face a real fight if they are to retain their league title successfully.

Speaking after Real Madrid got eliminated from the Copa del Rey, Zidane admitted that his side needed to do better but stressed that he does not know whether he still has the players' support.

Despite their recent travails, the La Liga champions still have the capacity to turn the season around, but the players have to start performing at standards expected.