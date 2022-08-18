Neymar's conversation with model leaks as PSG superstar rejects invite to attend party: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has made the news with his current fallout with Kylian Mbappe. Recent reports suggest the young Frenchman has demanded the Brazil international's departure from the Parc de Princes. However, amid their personal disagreements, Neymar has recently featured in leaked messages with a model.

According to El Futbolero, Neymar chatted with the model, who indicated an interest in the former Barcelona player's presence at a party. However, the Selecao forward quickly turned the invitation down to focus on his game for the time being.

The Brazilian star has enjoyed a vibrant and fantastic start to the season and seems keen to maintain his Midas touch and avoid distractions and scandals.

The Brazilian has contributed five goals and three assists for PSG in just two games so far this campaign and looks to be the best player in France at the time of writing. It is unlikely that PSG will be willing to give in to Mbappe's demands and let Neymar go, especially with the former Barcelona man in electrifying form.

PSG forwards Mbappe and Neymar remain in disagreement

Mbappe has also started the season well, with a goal in his singular appearance for Paris Saint-Germain this season. However, the World Cup winner is believed to be a key part of the French outfit's plan moving forward and could still force Neymar's exit.

If Neymar can continue to concentrate on his game, with the World Cup just months away, the forward may be able to take his scintillating form onto the national stage.

Neymar will not be short of potential suitors if he has to move; given his fine form so far and his focus on football, the sky is the limit for the Selecao forward. However, everything may depend on whether he will continue playing for PSG this season. With reports of his disagreement with Mbappe and the transfer window yet to close, the 30-year-old may leave the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian's future will remain up in the air until the summer window closes. The dispute with Mbappe, which became quite public during and after their last game against Montpellier, could see a potential big move this summer.

