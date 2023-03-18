Neymar informs Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his big decision on PSG future - Reports

Neymar Jr's unwavering commitment to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is now seemingly beyond doubt. Despite persistent chatter about his departure, the Brazilian superstar is unequivocal about his desire to spend the remainder of his playing days in the French capital. According to El Nacional, he has revealed this to Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

While he is no longer the shining star of the squad, with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi currently occupying the limelight, Neymar is reportedly content with life in Paris. He is said to enjoy good camaraderie with his teammates and reportedly acknowledges that no other club would pay him his current sky-high salary of 30 million euros net per season.

This impressive salary has provided him with the freedom and independence to pursue his personal interests and not have his life off the pitch scrutinized. In the past, Neymar contemplated leaving Ligue 1 and even branded himself a rebel in his bid to rejoin Barcelona.

However, he has since shelved that idea, with no teams showing interest in him. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United were all once-eager suitors who have moved on and forgotten about him.

Hence, Neymar has informed Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he has no intention of departing PSG. This is regardless of future developments, such as rumors of the potential sacking of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier or the potential hiring of Zinedine Zidane as the new coach.

The 31-year-old is under no obligation to leave as his current contract runs until 2025. When that contract expires, his plans don't include returning to his native Brazil or embarking on an exotic adventure in an obscure league. Instead, he intends to retire from professional football altogether, hanging up his boots for good.

Reports discuss a looming exit for Neymar and Lionel Messi as PSG seek Erling Haaland

A devastating blow was dealt to PSG in the Champions League, courtesy of Bayern Munich, which has put the futures of some players in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the reigning Ligue 1 champions have set their sights on securing the services of Erling Haaland, the prodigious Norwegian striker. However, they will need to break his release clause, which is said to be worth a staggering €200 million.

According to La Razon (via Marca), the PSG hierarchy is growing increasingly frustrated with the frequent injuries sustained by Neymar and Messi's lackluster performances of late. They view the potential departure of the two superstars as a way to raise funds for Haaland's purchase.

