Neymar makes big decision on his next club after expressing desire to leave Al-Hilal in 2025: Reports

Neymar has reportedly informed former club Santos that he wants to return in 2025 amid a difficult spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal.

Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte have cited an anonymous Santos board member. It's claimed the 32-year-old has spoken to his boyhood club about a return to Urbano Caldeira Stadium when his contract expires.

Neymar was present at the Vila Belmiro on Sunday (March 31) for the club's 1-0 win against Palmeiras in the first leg of the Paulista A1 final. The former PSG forward walked through the dressing room and informed players that he wanted to return in 2025.

Brazil's all-time top scorer's illustrious career started at Santos where he enjoyed a meteoric rise on his way to becoming a Selecao icon. He made 140 appearances, bagging 72 goals and 35 assists before joining La Liga giants Barcelona in July 2013 for €88 million.

However, the three-time Ligue 1 champion is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury. This has majorly disrupted the start of his Al-Hilal career who he joined from Paris Saint-Germain last summer for €90 million.

Neymar has only made five appearances for the Saudi Pro League giants, managing one goal and three assists. He's been unable to play a role in Jorge Jesus' side's surge towards Saudi Pro League glory.

Neymar talked up a potential reunion with Lionel Messi after both left PSG last summer

The iconic pair went their separate ways last summer.

Lionel Messi joined Neymar in departing the Parc des Princes last summer. The Argentine icon headed to the MLS and joined David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami when his contract expired.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has made a blistering start at DRV PNK Stadium. He's registered 16 goals and seven assists in 19 games across competitions, captaining the Herons to Leagues Cup glory.

Messi's PSG departure was bittersweet for Neymar as the pair hold a close bond. They were also teammates at Barca and won the Champions League together in 2015.

The Al-Hilal star wished Messi well but hoped to play with him again. He said (via ESPN):

"Hopefully we can play together again. Leo is a great person, everyone knows him in football I think he is very happy and if he is happy, I am too."

It wouldn't be surprising to see the former Barca attacker reunite with Messi at Inter Miami. Beckham is assembling a squad boasting a Blaugrana feel with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez also in Gerardo Martino's team.

