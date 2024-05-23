Neymar's Al-Hilal want to sign European giants superstar, prepared to pay €175 million release clause: Reports

Al-Hilal could reportedly line up with Neymar and Rafael Leao in their team next season. The newly-crowned Saudi Pro League has set its sights on the Portuguese attacker and is prepared to fork out a hefty fee to sign him.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo reports that Al-Za'eem are interested in signing Leao from AC Milan. It's claimed that his father who acts as the pacey attacker's agent will travel to Saudi Arabia this week to hold negotiations with the Saudi giants.

Al-Hilal will have no problem paying Leao's €175 million release clause and he could depart the San Siro. He's been in red-hot form this season, posting 14 goals and as many assists in 46 games across competitions.

Jorge Jesus' side are set to build on a historic season where they have gone 32 games unbeaten and won the Saudi Pro League title. They sit on 90 points and have achieved the feat without Neymar who has missed the majority of their campaign with an ACL injury.

The 32-year-old still has a year left on his contract and could forge a formidable partnership with Leao. Jesus also has the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and the Brazilian duo Michael and Malcolm to call upon.

Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus admits Neymar is unlikely to be available at the start of next season

Jorge Jesus gave an update on the Brazilian star's recovery.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain last summer for €90 million and made a promising start at The Blue Jewel. The former Barcelona superstar registered one goal and three assists in five games across competitions.

Brazil's all-time top scorer suffered an ACL injury while on international duty with Selecao in September. He hasn't appeared since and he looks to recover and there has been speculation growing over his future.

Jesus expects the former PSG forward to be back in action around September. He said (via Geo.tv):

"The [recovery] time they give Neymar, in an injury like this, is normally between 10 and 11 months. Neymar will not be operational at the start of next season."

The Brazilian attacker will sit out his nation's Copa America tournament this summer. He's been linked with a return to boyhood club Santos and their president has suggested he'll play one more year with Al-Hilal before heading back to his homeland.

Santos president Marcelo Texeira said in February:

"To come back and play here, he needs to recover well from injury. He will continue his experience in Saudi Arabia and then come back here."

The five-time Ligue 1 champion has visited Santos during his time on the sidelines. He could make an emotional return once his deal with Al-Hilal concludes next year.