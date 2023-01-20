Neymar's transfer has cost PSG more than €500 million overall with many intelligent clauses in his contract - Reports

In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made a highly publicized and expensive transfer when they signed Brazilian international Neymar for an estimated €220m. However, according to El Reforma (via Le10 Sport), the total cost of his acquisition and upkeep is over €500m.

This is due to additional factors such as his salary of around €43m per year plus support for tax expenses and image rights transfers. Furthermore, Neymar's entourage negotiated a €500m bonus as part of the deal.

Despite the significant costs of keeping him, both the club and its supporters have reportedly been left disappointed with his performance and behavior. The Brazilian forward has been frequently injured, leading to prolonged absences from matches. He has also faced criticism for his lifestyle choices, which are seen as not aligning with the Parisians' objectives.

B/R Football @brfootball



15 goals

13 assists

6 yellow cards

1 red card



Always entertainment Neymar for PSG in 2022-23:15 goals13 assists6 yellow cards1 red cardAlways entertainment Neymar for PSG in 2022-23:15 goals13 assists6 yellow cards1 red cardAlways entertainment 🎆 https://t.co/UyDXS3XDSe

Furthermore, since the end of the Qatar World Cup, he has failed to replicate the form he had prior to the winter break. The last three games for the Parisians have seen the Brazilian forward fail to find the net. Instead, he has picked up a red card for his troubles.

Consequently, according to Le10 Sport, voices have risen calling for him to be sold, despite being one of PSG's most expensive signings ever. Editorialists have been highly critical of Neymar's performance, with Daniel Riolo from RMC describing him as "the biggest flop in history."

This criticism is not only based on his recent poor performances but reportedly on his attitude and the substantial amount of money PSG invested in him. The magnitude of his contract has caused further discontent that the Parisians have chosen to retain the forward despite his substandard displays.

The biggest flop in history: RMC's Daniel Riolo slams PSG superstar Neymar

Following the Parisians' 1-0 defeat to Stade Rennais on Sunday at Roazhon Park, the loss has prompted a wave of criticism. The result also makes the Ligue 1 race more competitive, as RC Lens are now only three points behind the Parisians for first place. Daniel Riolo from RMC Sport, in particular, has been vocal in his criticism of Neymar for the forward's role in the loss.

Speaking to After Foot RMC (via PSGTalk), Riolo said:

“Do we realize that Neymar, in terms of recruitment and salary, is the biggest flop in the history of football? I can’t think of a bigger flop for what it cost; it’s horrible.”

The veteran attacker forms part of a long line of sports stars across history to flop following a big payday.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes