Neymar and Sergio Ramos among 6 PSG stars absent from training before Lyon clash: Reports

PSG are set to be without six players for their upcoming Ligue 1 game against Lyon. Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Carlos Soler, Juan Bernat, Neymar & Presnel Kimpembe are all out injured.

PSG are seven points clear at the top of the table and will be looking to maintain their distance with second-placed Marseille. They lost their last match before the international break and will now want to bounce back.

Christophe Galtier will have a few selection headaches now, as six players were absent from training. Neymar, Kimpembe, and Mukiele were already ruled out, but now Ramos, Bernat and Soler are also set to miss out.

The Brazilian star is out for the season following an ankle injury earlier this year. PSG confirmed his absence and released a statement:

"Neymar has had several instances of right ankle instability in recent years. Following his last sprain on February 19, the medical staff of Paris Saint-Germain recommended a ligament repair operation in order to avoid a major risk of recurrence."

PSG told they are better off without Neymar

Neymar has been a vital part of PSG's starting XI since joining from Barcelona. However, some pundits and fans believe the Brazilian has not been at his best and does not suit the system.

Ashley Westwood was also of the same opinion and said on Sony Sports:

"PSG are better without Neymar. You know he is so good on the ball, he is so fast in his dribbling technique. When he gets on the ball, he kind of attracts 2 or 3 players from the opposition, because there's a lot of focus on stopping him. If you are to be PSG with him and Messi in the side, they don't defend very well from the front. Both of them - they are not great at possession."

He added:

"They don't do the hard yards if you would like. And it can be a little bit open when you play both. What's more important is Mbappe coming back if you look at the first leg - 1st half, Bayern completely dominated PSG. And only 10 minutes into the 2nd half and Mbappe came on - the difference was there and apparently, he scored a goal which was disallowed by inches for offside."

Neymar has been linked with a move away from PSG in the summer.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes