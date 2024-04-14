Neymar showed up drunk to PSG training, involved in clash between Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi as bombshell report shares crazy details

New reports have revealed that Neymar was involved in a clash with Lionel Messi and other players before his eventual departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to a report from L'Equipe (via GOAL), the Brazilian showed up to some training sessions intoxicated. During a particular session, he reportedly got involved in a clash with players like Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, and his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

It is also believed that he had a confrontation involving a youth player named Ismael Gharbi. More popularly though, are reports around how tensions within the team increased as a result of his worsening relationship with Kylian Mbappe. Even as recently as this year, the feud between the two stars seems to have continued.

Although he has since left the club, Neymar "liked" a post that questioned why Mbappe was so influential at the Parc des Princes (via The Sun). The Brazilian winger left Paris for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League after constant criticism from fans and the general public.

He wasn't the only player to leave the French giants last summer, as Lionel Messi also opted to put an end to his time in Europe. Neyma only appeared in five games for Al-Hilal, though, before suffering a serious knee injury which put him out of contention for the entire season.

"I hope we do play together again" - Neymar on Lionel Messi

Neymar has stated that he would like to play with Lionel Messi again. The duo have had plenty of success playing together. They spent an impressive four years at Barcelona, where they won two La Liga and two Champions League trophies. They then went on to win two consecutive Ligue 1 titles at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Samba superstar spoke to ESPN at the Bahrain Grand Prix, revealing his intention to play with Messi once more (via GOAL):

"I hope we do play together again. Leo is a great person. Anyone in football, everyone knows him. I think he is very happy. If he is happy, I am too."

Neymar is still recuperating from his season-long injury, after which he will hopefully return to form when he rejoins Al-Hilal in training ahead of next season. It is unlikely that he will take part in the forthcoming Copa America due to this injury.

Conversely, Messi has begun a new chapter in his MLS career with Inter Miami. The legendary Argentine forward has already led the Herons to a Leagues Cup in 2023, and he will be a defining factor in how well they perform this season.

