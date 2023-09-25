Neymar unhappy at Al-Hilal, wants Jorge Jesus sacked after being criticised for his ‘bad attitude’ - Report

Neymar is reportedly already frustrated with Al-Hilal and has pushed for their manager Jorge Jesus to be sacked after he criticized the Brazilian superstar.

According to SPORT (via TransferNewsLive), the 31-year-old is very unhappy at King Fahd International Stadium. He clashed with manager Jorge Jesus after his side's bitterly disappointing 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan minnows Navbahor Namangan in the AFC Champions League group stages (September 18).

Jesus is claimed to have taken aim at Neymar for his 'bad attitude' on the pitch and the Brazilian superstar took umbrage with his coach. He asked the Al-Hilal hierarchy to sack the Portuguese tactician.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Jesus has been warned by the higher-ups at Al-Za'eem that they will act if results don't improve. He has been in charge of the Saudi Pro League giants since July but is seemingly at loggerheads with the club's latest star.

Neymar only joined Al-Hilal in August from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain for €90 million. The Brazil captain holds the record for the most expensive Saudi Pro League transfer in history.

The Brazilian started life at his new club well with two assists on his debut in a 6-1 thrashing of Al-Riyadh. However, Jesus' men have since drawn 1-1 against Damac FC and Navbahor and the former Barcelona superstar has failed to score or assist.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claims his club are more united following Neymar's departure

The Brazilian left the Parc des Princes in the summer.

Neymar gave a scathing assessment of his final few years at PSG before making the move to Al-Hilal in the summer. Brazil's all-time record goalscorer claimed that he and Lionel Messi 'went through hell' at the Parc des Princes.

The two longtime teammates were often criticized by fans for lackluster performances and their lack of commitment to the Parisian club. It all came to a head in the summer when both iconic forwards left.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi responded to Neymar's claims by insisting that the Ligue 1 champions were now more united following his exit. He said (via ESPN):

"PSG's team has never been so united on and off the pitch. This is something that we saw in this weekend's 4-1 win at Lyon. We have a fantastic coach [Luis Enrique] and sports director [Luis Campos], and I am very happy with the renewed spirit that reigns in the club."

The five-time Ligue 1 champion spent six years in the French capital with the Parisians. He became the most expensive player in world football when they signed him from Barca for €222 million in 2017. He made 173 appearances across competitions, bagging 118 goals and 77 assists.