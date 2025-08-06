Nicolas Jackson's stance on potential move to rival PL club amid Chelsea exit links come to light: Reports

The future of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has remained a subject of speculation in recent weeks. The Blues have also expressed willingness to sell the striker this summer if they get a reasonable offer for him from interested clubs.
However, the forward doesn't seem to be keen on leaving the west London side this summer despite recent interest from several clubs. According to a report by The Guardian, Jackson prefers to remain at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place amid recent competition in attack.
Earlier, Newcastle United considered Jackson as an option to replace Alexander Isak, who is keen to leave the Magpies. However, they chose to compete with Manchester United for Benjamin Sesko's signature. Amid the tussle, recent reports have indicated that Sesko has agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils. Hence, Newcastle United would have to reconsider other targets, including Jackson.
Despite an expected move from the Magpies in the coming days, Jackson is willing to stay at Chelsea and compete with Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. In case of a possible sale, the Blues will demand at least £80 million for the striker.
The 24-year-old has contributed 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances since joining Enzo Maresca's side from Villarreal in 2023. He remains contracted at Stamford Bridge till June 2033.
“I still don’t see Chelsea finishing above the other top three” - Jamie Carragher
Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher doesn't believe Chelsea can finish above the Reds, Arsenal, and Manchester City in the Premier League standings next season. However, he agreed that Enzo Maresca's side could emerge in fourth place.
During a chat on The Overlap, Carragher said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):
“I still don’t see Chelsea finishing above the other top three. Favourites for fourth? I’d agree with that. I think of the Conference League last season, Cole Palmer wasn’t in the squad, and maybe a couple of other players. You have the Champions League now, so you’ll have to go for every game. I think it will be interesting to see how that one goes.”
Last season, Maresca's men finished in fourth place in the league, having registered 69 points from 38 games. Considering their recent FIFA Club World Cup triumph, they will be looking to contend for the Premier League title next term.